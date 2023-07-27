@Hadden89 said in Google Maps is blurry only on Vivaldi?:

@RasheedHolland Agree. But is not what webmonsters do. They might send broken content or inhibit the site if the chromium version is even slightly older than what chrome decides to be the stable branch, so falling too much behind is generally not a good idea: just cherry pick your updates like now but a bit more frequently.

Well, sadly enough the problem with Business Insider wasn't solved by upgrading to Vivaldi 6.1, I really wonder what the hell is up with this.

To clarify, it seemed to be solved when installing a clean standalone version of Vivaldi 6.1, but as soon as I upgraded from 5.6 to 6.1 with of course all of my extensions, bookmarks and settings, it started again. The good news is that the upgrade went without any problems, and Vivaldi 6.1 works just fine, besides this problem.