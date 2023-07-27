Google Maps is blurry only on Vivaldi?
This is something that I wanted to post for a long time, but it seems that when zooming in and out on Google Maps, the graphics often look a bit blurry, I don't see this on Edge? Should this be optimized perhaps? And I have no problem when Google Maps is in 3D Globe View, so it's purely about the Satellite view.
Wait a minute, so nobody is able to reproduce this?
To clarify, it depends on the zoom level on whether the graphics are crisp or blurry. This is for example the map of Amsterdam, try zooming in and out with the mousewheel, and check if you see any difference between Edge and Vivaldi for example.
https://www.google.com/maps/@52.3412699,4.8814925,3669m/data=!3m1!1e3?entry=ttu
@RasheedHolland Nope, looks exactly the same here for me.
Have you reproduced in a clean profile?
Please show a side-by-side comparison by using a screenshot.
Thanks for the feedback, I will make some screenshots.
Here are some screenshots from Amsterdam, you can clearly see that the ones from Edge looks way more crisp with about the same zoom level.
https://postimg.cc/BPWPCYGy
https://postimg.cc/jCN7jbHr
DoctorG Ambassador
@RasheedHolland Satellite view has on Vivaldi 6.1.3035.204 same sharpness as Edge 105, both Windows 11 22H2.
Could be a graphics driver optimisation, a extension or internal setting (see vivaldi://flags) on your side which cause a difference.
Weird, never thought about this, I can clearly see that Edge and Firefox render Google Maps in a better way. This has bugged me for months but never bothered to post this, I figured that eventually it would be fixed. I see no difference with uBlock enabled or disabled.
DoctorG Ambassador
@RasheedHolland You can not compare Firefox to Chromiums, the rendering for image tiles and its sharpness is different and Mozilla does it slightly better.
But i can not see any differences between Edge and Chromium or Vivaldi on Linux/Windows 11. Perhaps a GPU driver issue, i have a older NVidia GT 710.
️ You use which Vivaldi version and Windows version?
I'm still using Vivaldi 5.6 on Windows 10 Home, with Intel Core i5 with UHD Graphics. But I just installed Vivaldi 6.1 and I still get to see the problem. It's not that big of a deal, but still annoying.
@RasheedHolland My guess edge is doing some proprietary cleartype/antialiasing sorcery which obviously keep it for its own. Not too much we can do. The difference is quite subtle, though
Yes, but you didn't see any difference right? So it must be something on my machine (Lenovo IdeaPad 3 laptop). But I wish Vivaldi could improve this, because I don't see why rendering of graphics should differ between browsers that are both based on the Chromium/Blink engine. Actually, DoctorG didn't see any difference, my bad.
@RasheedHolland Honestly I only looked at your screenshot, didn't do a real test: on edge is slightly better. Btw, Edge and other browsers may have specific GPU patches and perhaps also using a proprietary font smoothing. Also, a lot of things can cause blurriness, even the device, so very hard to track for this issue (if any).
Yes, I suppose Edge and others may use certain tricks. Perhaps I should also test Opera and Brave, but I don't feel like installing those browsers. And to clarify, the blurriness only appears on certain zoom levels, if you zoom in quite a lot, there is no problem. But I'm a geek, so I want everything to work perfectly. BTW, off topic, but do you think I won't run into trouble when upgrading from Vivaldi 5.6 to 6.1?
Well, infact this is my usual gold standard workaround for blur issues
You shouldn't. But do a profile backup just in case. Why you were still on 5.6?
OK thanks, yes I was still on Vivaldi 5.6 because it worked just fine and I didn't see any interesting new features in Vivaldi 6.0, except for Workspaces, but it doesn't work as I expected it would. But since I now have a weird problem with the Business Insider website, I have no choice but to upgrade, it seems like 6.1 doesn't have the problem.
@RasheedHolland Got it. Usually is preferable not to increase too much the version gap if there isn't a good reason to still keep an older version: I rarely do when a particular version is glitchly, so I mostly go from RCs to RCs and occassionally some interim builds if fixes very annoying issues (like the one happened with workspaces).
Also, remember any vivaldi version jumps about +2 chromium versions, so the engine could be "outdated" after while.
Yes, this is perhaps a bit too wide of a gap, so that's why I was worried whether an upgrade wouldn't give any problems.
But if it works, it works, just look at the last version of Vivaldi that still works on Windows 8, no huge problems with it, although it does lately use quite a lot of CPU time on the ABN AMRO website. I blame those stupid webdevelopers, I'm guessing someone changed something on the Business Insider website as well, and Vivaldi 5.6/5.7 can't deal with it.
@RasheedHolland Agree. But is not what webmonsters do. They might send broken content or inhibit the site if the chromium version is even slightly older than what chrome decides to be the stable branch, so falling too much behind is generally not a good idea: just cherry pick your updates like now but a bit more frequently.
Vivaldi 6.1 is 6.0 SP1 but don't tell too much into the wild (good build)
Well, sadly enough the problem with Business Insider wasn't solved by upgrading to Vivaldi 6.1, I really wonder what the hell is up with this.
To clarify, it seemed to be solved when installing a clean standalone version of Vivaldi 6.1, but as soon as I upgraded from 5.6 to 6.1 with of course all of my extensions, bookmarks and settings, it started again. The good news is that the upgrade went without any problems, and Vivaldi 6.1 works just fine, besides this problem.
@RasheedHolland Tried to remove service workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals, cache and cookies (for business insider)?