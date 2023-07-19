Vivaldi Policy - ManagedBookmarks Issue
ethanjerrum
Good afternoon,
We're currently in the process of implementing Vivaldi within our Enterprise Environment.
We have managed to export the Chrome Policies from within Regedit, and imported them into HKLM\Software\Policies\Vivaldi
After having success with the majority of policies, we can't seem to get ManagedBookmarks to work.
Has anybody else experienced this? The syntax is an exact replica of the working Chrome policy, but we are having no luck. Is the syntax different in Vivaldi?
We have checked Vivalldi://Policy and the ManagedBookmarks policy status is OK.
Any help would be greatly appreciated.
Kind Regards,
Ethan Jerrum
@ethanjerrum said in Vivaldi Policy - ManagedBookmarks Issue:
Has anybody else experienced this?
I will try to test next hours.
we can't seem to get ManagedBookmarks to work.
Means what exactly? How does this can be recognised? What fails?
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi Policy - ManagedBookmarks Issue:
Means what exactly? How does this can be recognised? What fails?
Hi @DoctorG,
We don't see the Bookmarks at all within Vivaldi.
For example, within Chrome we see a "Tools" bookmarks folder, loaded through policy.
Within Vivaldi, even though the policy is the same, we don't see the "Tools" bookmarks folder.
Hope that makes sense!
@ethanjerrum Is this Chromium policy https://chromeenterprise.google/policies/#ManagedBookmarks
Yes, it fails to add folder for managed bookmarks :/.
I tried to add value
ManagedBookmarks
REG_SZ
[{"name":"Google","url":"google.com"},{"name":"YouTube","url":"youtube.com"},{"name":"Chromelinks","children":[{"name":"Chromium","url":"chromium.org"},{"name":"ListofPolicies","url":"https://chromeenterprise.google/policies/"}]}]
But nothing appears in Vivaldi.
I will report the bug to bug tracker.
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi Policy - ManagedBookmarks Issue:
@ethanjerrum Is this Chromium policy https://chromeenterprise.google/policies/#ManagedBookmarks
Yes it is
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi Policy - ManagedBookmarks Issue:
I will report the bug to bug tracker.
Thank you very much for this. Is it worth keeping this thread open for reference?
Reported as VB-98924 "Policy ManagedBookmarks is ignored" - confirmed
@ethanjerrum Yes, such thread is useful to be kept open.
Good find.
Unfortunately some policies for enterprise environment which are useful are not working.
So saaad1!!!1
But i never tested them, no need as i am the only person on my workstation in my own office.
Good morning @DoctorG,
Unfortunately, this is still not working in Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63.
Any developments your end, please?
Kind Regards,
Ethan
@ethanjerrum No progress;
Still not working in 6.9.3442.4 + 6.8.3381.53 Win 11
I updated bug tracker.
And added a internal request to add such feature to Vivaldi Bookmark Manager.
Does show the policy bookmarks when Vivaldi UI is disabled. So it is a problem of Vivaldi's own Bookmark Manager not showing up.
@DoctorG Strange! I guess then we're just waiting for the bug to be investigated by the development team?
@ethanjerrum I do not know why it is not implemented.