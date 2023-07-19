Good afternoon,

We're currently in the process of implementing Vivaldi within our Enterprise Environment.

We have managed to export the Chrome Policies from within Regedit, and imported them into HKLM\Software\Policies\Vivaldi

After having success with the majority of policies, we can't seem to get ManagedBookmarks to work.

Has anybody else experienced this? The syntax is an exact replica of the working Chrome policy, but we are having no luck. Is the syntax different in Vivaldi?

We have checked Vivalldi://Policy and the ManagedBookmarks policy status is OK.

Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Kind Regards,

Ethan Jerrum