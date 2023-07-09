We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Email does not show attachment
pointed.stick
An Email received as "multipart/related" contains several parts, one "text/html", a few "image/png" and one "application/pdf". The PNGs are properly used to pimp the html, but the PDF does not show anywhere, it is not listed as an attachment or anywhere else. I had to manually cut it out of the mail body.
The PDF is properly marked as "Content-Disposition: attachment", has a nice name and filename and ID with no spaces or fancy chars, so I don't think, the Email is somehow at fault here. Vivaldi just does not present the mail part as an attachment to be opened or saved.
DoctorG Ambassador
@pointed-stick I do not see such on 6.1 Stable and 6.2 Snapshot.
Which mail client is the sender? I knew about some older Apple Mail which breaks attachments.
pointed.stick
@DoctorG The mail does not contain a mailer or user agent line. It's an invoice from alternate.de, so they're probably using something custom and most certainly nothing from Apple.
How can this be broken?
Subject: Invoice MIME-Version: 1.0 Content-Type: multipart/related; boundary="----=_Part_123456_1234567890.1234567890000" ------=_Part_123456_1234567890.1234567890000 Content-Type: text/html; charset=UTF-8 Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit <html> ... </html> ------=_Part_123456_1234567890.1234567890000 Content-Type: application/pdf; name=1234567890123.pdf Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64 Content-Disposition: attachment; filename=1234567890123.pdf Content-ID: <1234567890123.pdf> ... ------=_Part_123456_1234567890.1234567890000 Content-Type: image/png; name=header.png Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64 Content-Disposition: inline; filename=header.png Content-ID: <header.png> ... ------=_Part_123456_1234567890.1234567890000 Content-Type: image/png; name=FB30x30.png Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64 Content-Disposition: inline; filename=FB30x30.png Content-ID: <FB30x30.png> ... ------=_Part_123456_1234567890.1234567890000 Content-Type: image/png; name=Insta30x30.png Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64 Content-Disposition: inline; filename=Insta30x30.png Content-ID: <Insta30x30.png> ... ------=_Part_123456_1234567890.1234567890000 Content-Type: image/png; name=Pinterest_30x30px.png Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64 Content-Disposition: inline; filename=Pinterest_30x30px.png Content-ID: <Pinterest_30x30px.png> ... ------=_Part_123456_1234567890.1234567890000--
@DoctorG I've seen this happens in emails send by gmail web client. Had to log on and downloaded them directly.
"Funnily" enough vivaldi shows that there are attachments but the list is then empty:
DoctorG Ambassador
@pointed-stick The mail header for the PDF attachment is ok.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Durtro
Let me test this.
Oh, yes, i can reproduce it with The Bat! mail client which sent mail to Vivaldi Mail.
No attachment in list.
I will look if bug is already in tracker.
Oldder bug:
VB-77629 "Attachment icon is missing sometimes in the view (present in mail)" – Confirmed, no fix yet.
pointed.stick
Thx
Any news on this? It is one of those things that makes the mail client unreliable...
Attachment handling appears to have some other issues. As an example I'm receiving an out of office email that again shows the attachment icon without any listed items and in this case it is debatable if there is an attachment. Gmail does not show an attachment. I'm guessing that the attachment vivaldi does not show is an external image part of the signature.
@Durtro said in Email does not show attachment:
I'm guessing that the attachment vivaldi does not show is an external image part of the signature.
I've seen that, and when I checked just now I have recently received an HTML mail which shows two attachments - when I look at the raw message (CTRL-U) I see it is made up from two MIME blocks of "inline content" but no base text!... I think it's okay for Vivaldi to indicate these as attachments if the sender is stupid enough to send the main body as (basically) attachments.
@mossman In my case and for the out of office message, if I inspect the raw message I see that it basically contains base64 text after the headers.
In the headers I can see:
Content-Type: text/html; charset=UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
Content-Disposition: inline
The decoded text is what I see in the vivaldi client as expected.
Don't really have an opinion if it should be considered as an attachment or not but, if it is being considered as an attachment I should be able to download it instead of seeing an empty attachment list:
At the moment I'm seeing two distinct cases:
-one where I expect it to be attachments but the list of attachments is empty (the point of this thread);
-one where I'm not expecting attachments and also showing an empty list (what I'm seeing with the out of office message).
The first is obviously the one making the mail client unreliable since I'm forced to use webmail or have another client to get access to the existing attachments.
The second case is just an annoyance.
@Durtro said in Email does not show attachment:
The second case is just an annoyance.
You have the same thing I was talking about - the actual content is attached to a blank mail.
I agree there is a conceptual difference in how Vivaldi is interpreting "Content-Disposition: inline" as an attachment for the message index but as content (i.e. not an attachment) for the message display.
I don't find it significant, but if it bothers you then submit a bug report...
The first is obviously the one making the mail client unreliable since I'm forced to use webmail or have another client to get access to the existing attachments.
I agree that the original post is a different case where there really should be an attachment and it's not showing up. I haven't seen this happen, myself.
@DoctorG said in Email does not show attachment:
VB-77629 "Attachment icon is missing sometimes in the view (present in mail)" – Confirmed, no fix yet.
I think this is a separte issue. I reported VB-77629 and I think it was fixed probably since 5.1: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/544017
Again seeing a case in an work email account that made me login to gmail so I could see an image.
In this case it is a forwarded message with some broken inline images, one in the body and one in the signature.
However, by logging into gmail I can see those 2 images as attachments. The vivaldi client does not show any attachment.
To summarize, can't trust vivaldi mail client and have to login to webmail to see the relevant image.
@Durtro Yes, that sometimes happens to me too that inline images are not shown. I would just like to point out that it is a separate issue than VB-77629 and might be worthwhile to report.
(though I personally consider inline images unfortunate as they get reproduced in every reply and so inflate our inboxes for no good reason)
@mib2berlin said in What is the status of VB (=already reported bug/issue)?:
VB-77629 I can confirm this, not fixed for me, latest update 10/Jul/23
Sorry to drag you into another thread but it seemed too specific to keep talking abou in the general "status of VB" thread. What exactly is tracked under this number? As a reporter of the bug, it seems to be completely fixed for me unless it got conflated with other issues as mentioned in this thread like handling inline attachments or showing inline pictures.
-
@felagund the problem is not the inline images since those are broken in the same way through webmail. However, through webmail I can see two images as attachments and download them. If I inspect the raw message in vivaldi those same images are present:
Content-Type: image/png; name="image001.png"
Content-Disposition: inline; filename="image001.png"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
Content-ID: <f53f8dde0d7d96fd_0.1>
X-Attachment-Id: f53f8dde0d7d96fd_0.1
followed by the base 64 content
But I am not offered the option to download them. No attachment is shown in the vivaldi client and in this particular email message the purpose of the email is lost. In a way it makes the client unusable in this scenario.
-
Aha. This is definitely a different bug, VB-77629 mentioned in this thread as reported by me was as follows (I no longer have the screenshot):
Attachments: Screenshot from 2021-03-05 19-06-54.png
Attachment icon si missing sometimes in the view (present in mail)
Steps to reproduce:
I get an e-mail with attachment.
Expected behaviour:
I expect to see the paperclip icon in any given view.
Actual behaviour:
I do not see the icon in the list view (in the screenshot, the highlighted e-mail).
I think it changes, so for one e-mail, it can be shown and then a few days later it would not be shown. But I would be happy to provide you with the copy of the e-mail, rerunning filter can sometimes fix it and sometimes not.
I did not do the best job describing it without a screenshot. The problem was in the list view, when I clicked on individual e-mail, the attachment icon was present and I could download that e-mail. So your problem is an altogether different one (though I think I also encoutered it).
-
Hm, Vivali only claims to have fixed it in today's snapshot: https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/return-of-the-big-changelog-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3149-7/#:~:text=[Mail] Attachment icon is missing sometimes in the view (present in mail) (VB-77629)
-
@felagund Already tested by saving from one vivaldi instance and importing it into another and at least for me the problem remains for the use cases I have saved.
-
With the last snapshot the sample cases I have are now showing the attachments as expected.
-
The previous information was not entirely correct. From the 4 samples case I have 1 still does not show the attachments, at least in the windows snapshot. Have to confirm in linux.