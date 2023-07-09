@mossman In my case and for the out of office message, if I inspect the raw message I see that it basically contains base64 text after the headers.

In the headers I can see:

Content-Type: text/html; charset=UTF-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64

Content-Disposition: inline

The decoded text is what I see in the vivaldi client as expected.

Don't really have an opinion if it should be considered as an attachment or not but, if it is being considered as an attachment I should be able to download it instead of seeing an empty attachment list:



At the moment I'm seeing two distinct cases:

-one where I expect it to be attachments but the list of attachments is empty (the point of this thread);

-one where I'm not expecting attachments and also showing an empty list (what I'm seeing with the out of office message).

The first is obviously the one making the mail client unreliable since I'm forced to use webmail or have another client to get access to the existing attachments.

The second case is just an annoyance.