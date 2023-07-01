@Pathduck said in Screen Reader Accessibility and Vivaldi in General:

But of course, no custom hotkeys, so it's the MS way or the highway .

But, there is something to be said for "using the defaults of whoever got there first." Microsoft is using what every other Chromium-based browser (save Vivaldi, in certain areas) uses for its keyboard shortcuts. This is a case where consistency is neither foolish nor the hobgobblin of little minds.

I constantly rant, on a number of blind-centric technology groups I am on (two of which I moderate), that no one is going to love whatever defaults get chosen for any piece of software, but so long as they can be changed to suit you, you have nothing to complain about.

With that being said, though, I can see no point in choosing any unique shortcuts for dirt common activities, ever, or even the previously noted restriction on focus on a webpage. That choice is the opposite of the "default everywhere else" and is not at all helpful to those who do use accessibility software.

It is way faster and easier, in general, for the sighted world to find various settings to change them to their liking. That's why I believe so strongly in any given product in a given class "conforming to the norm" for all defaults and allowing customization out the wazoo if they choose to support that. But odd defaults are really, really not helpful when it comes to accessbility for screen reader users.