I'm not sure if this is the correct forum for this question but I figured I would at least ask here.

I have created a C# utility that can convert the Notes JSON file to individual markdown files while preserving the folder hierarchy and such. I have all of that working but where I am stuck is not knowing how to view data in Vivaldi's sync store (LevelDB). I have tried to connect to the ldb files programmatically but they have a lock on them. If I were to find a way I still wouldn't know what to look for to understand how Notes attachments would be stored (how to query for them).

Does anyone know if there is any knowledge or documentation out there on any of this? I could dig through the Vivaldi source code but that would take some time. My end goal is to be able to export the attachments with the markdown but also implement an import mechanism so the tool could do both import and export to automate a sort of synchronization with markdown files. The only thing left is to get the attachments included from LevelDB and maybe have an option to convert any base64 in-line images to files.