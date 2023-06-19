@sev7en, it is too easy, for whatever reason, to put a comparison list on the net to show off a certain browser, which is suspiciously in the first column of the comparison without any red x, and put others with worse or much worse results of this supposed test that does not mention even in what conditions and configurations it has been carried out.

The only thing I can claim is that, instead of trusting this obvious propaganda, to use a real time test in real conditions, such as Browserleaks or Cover your Tracks, to see the protection it has and adjust the configuration and possible extensions in this regard,

In any case, no browser, not even Brave and not even TOR can offer 100% privacy, not even 70% privacy without encountering half of the web pages with a black screen.

Adjusting the privacy of a browser is always a compromise and knowing how to differentiate between technical data that can and should be readable by many pages in order to be displayed correctly and that also have nothing to do with privacy (screen resolution, OS, country by public IP to correctly display the language (only can be spoofed by an VPN), etc), and private and personal data that must be hidden, the latter is done by Vivaldi quite well.

All other is covered with an Tin foil hat.