importing passwords from csv file
-
Tried to import passwords using the instructions on the help part of the website - didn't work. So why is it there?
Comments here seem to suggest it is no longer possible so how do I import passwords to anew computer?
-
mib2berlin
@DavidCAR
Hi, can you add a link to this help page, this flag is removed since some time.
Open chrome://settings/passwords
Choose Import from the 3 dot menu.
Cheers, mib
-
@DavidCAR Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Unfortunately, the documentation is outdated - Password Import is now enabled by default.
Step 4 and out is still valid though
Someone should remind the web site people to update their docs
-
still can't import my passwords in vivaldi. i have a cvs file
HELP ASAP
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@caruga said in importing passwords from csv file:
still can't import my passwords in vivaldi
Means exactly what? Nothing imported? Missing passwords? How had you created the CSV file?
Needed CSV file structure^(as example!):
name,url,username,password,note ,vivaldi://settings/sync,KEINNAME,"1234test87654", login.vivaldi.net,https://login.vivaldi.net/authenticationendpoint/login.do,KEINNAME,"Ha3HA!hahahaha0815",
Tested with 6.2 Stable in internal page
chrome://settings/passwords- some logins are not imported, f.ex. sync or mail passwords, that is a Chromium core bug
-
mib2berlin
@caruga
How did you import passwords?
Opens chrome://settings/passwords/
Use the 3 dot menu > Import:
Mail and calendar passwords are not imported.
Cheers, mib