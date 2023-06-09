@matjojo Interesting question, nothing I've really thought much about since I prefer dark web pages anyway. There is a --force-dark-mode command line parameter but no --force-light-mode which is inconsistent.

Vivaldi is based on Chromium, so anything that goes for Chrome also generally goes for Vivaldi. Unfortunately, anything I can find with a search comes up as outdated. Looks like this is simply

For instance, the --disable-features=DarkMode parameter no longer seems to work.

https://www.winhelponline.com/blog/chrome-always-start-light-or-dark-windows-10-app-mode/

Edge, Opera and Brave has a setting to override the OS theming. These will of course make the whole browser follow a light theme, not just web pages which is not necessarily what you're talking about - you just want web pages to be light, not the whole browser UI?

Some things for clarification:

Just after the Vivaldi update today I started noticing that loads of sites now suddenly follow the "dark mode" setting in my OS.

This has been a feature for a very long time by now, so I don't know why you suddenly started seeing it. What version did you update from?

vivaldi://flag for dark mode set to "disable"

no schedule for themes

reader theme set to "Light"

None of these will have any effect on this issue. The default for the flag is "disabled" anyway, and Vivaldi's themes have no effect on how web pages render.

This is controlled by the CSS media feature:

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/@media/prefers-color-scheme

There might be a way using a userscript to override the value of this, but I have no idea how to do that.