@DoctorG I'm confused. I just followed that link and it took me to my profile (not theirs), but all it let me change is my recovery email. I need to change my primary email and I don't want to lose many years of history by creating a new account.

Changing the primary e-mail (Vivaldi username) is not possible. The only e-mail address related to your profile, that can be changed, is the recovery/notification e-mail.

Otherwise, you would have to create a new account, then wait until its Reputation level is high enough to unlock Webmail access.

Note that once a Vivaldi account is closed, its username cannot be reused again.