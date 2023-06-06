Is it possible to change email address here?
Is it possible to change the email address I used to signup for the Vivaldi forum?
I cannot find the settings under both Profile and Setting.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@DoctorG thank you so much. I wonder how I forgot it. Am I aging???
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@iambozdar No need to remember all, do create a bookmark for such situations and all is fine for you
Thank you so much. Bookmarks are really helpful and especially when they are in sync on all devices along with their descriptions.
@DoctorG I'm confused. I just followed that link and it took me to my profile (not theirs), but all it let me change is my recovery email. I need to change my primary email and I don't want to lose many years of history by creating a new account.
Pesala Ambassador
@iambozdar Your Vivaldi.net email is tied to your username. You cannot sign up with it; you have to use another email address.
@josephj11 There is an email address specified in your forum profile; if you're worried about where forum notifications are sent try that one.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Changing the primary e-mail (Vivaldi username) is not possible. The only e-mail address related to your profile, that can be changed, is the recovery/notification e-mail.
Otherwise, you would have to create a new account, then wait until its Reputation level is high enough to unlock Webmail access.
Note that once a Vivaldi account is closed, its username cannot be reused again.
@edwardp Thanks for the answer. Not what I wanted to hear. However, I just got notified of another post delivered to my new email address, so even if I retire the old email, things may still work.
mib2berlin Soprano
@josephj11
Hi, I have 3 Vivaldi accounts but I use my oldest for the forum, 2 for mail and all 3 for sync.
So as you mention, just let the old one running.
@josephj11 If it isn't clear yet, most replies are presuming you mean changing your address for Vivaldi (web)mail, which as @edwardp says is tied to your username. As you didn't post in the webmail forum, I personally presumed you meant the address used for forum notifications.
@sgunhouse You're right. I don't use Vivaldi mail because I use Thunderbird and because my old email has very flakey IMAP support that won't work with it.
