Closing the last tab of a window exits vivaldi entirely, instead of closing the window
I just updated to the last version of vivaldi available to me: 6.0.2979.22 (Stable channel) (64-bit), on Windows 10 and this problem appeared instantly.
To reproduce, I open a new window, go to close the tab either with middle mouse click or the X button, and all the vivaldi windows close. It doesn't show any crash report window, so I'm not sure that it's actually considering it a crash.
In my settings I have the option "Keep window open as last tab is closed" unselected.
Please forgive me if I misread it, but it seems to me that you need to enable that option if you don't want the window to be closed when you close last tab.
@telmob Yes, you misread (or I missed giving the relevant information), it closes the entire browser: I have 4 other windows open with several tabs in each. Closing the last tab of one of the windows closes ALL of the windows.
I have installed previous versions and it seems like this bug appeared around version 5.8(.2978.36.x64), that version seems to have the bug, the previous one 5.7(.2921.68.x64) works well (I'm running that one right now).
@rocrmn
Hi, I hope you don´t install the older versions over the newer, this break your profile and can cause such strange issues.
I can open 3 windows on Vivaldi 6.0.2979.22, open several tabs in each and close tabs with middle click or using the X on the tab but it never close the other windows.
If I disable "Keep window open as last tab is closed" and I close the last tab it close this window but not the other.
Cheers, mib
Hi @mib2berlin
No, I upgraded from whatever older version I had before to the newest one and noticed the issue, and wrote the post. Then I uninstalled and reverted back to older versions until I found one that didn't have the issue.
@rocrmn
Hm, if you don´t delete the user data you use now a newer profile with an older Vivaldi version.
This can work but the next time you have issues it is possibly the broken profile and not Vivaldi and nobody can reproduce it.
I cant reproduce your issue with 6.0 in my tests.
Vivaldi 6.1 is around the corner, maybe you can test this again then with a standalone install.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I understand that if other issues appear it might be because my profile was updated to the new version and I downgraded.
But the issue that I reported did not happen because of this. The issue happened before I downgraded. I upgraded, with the updater application, from 5.something to 6.0, and then the issue appeared. I only downgraded because I had the issue, which made it unusable for me.
I too seem to have the same issue, I tried reproducing with new installation on my laptop and using new profile, but I couldnt. It crashes whenever my main profile is open even after resetting every setting and disabling every extrension.
As a side effect resetting every setting, now i cant seem to be able to remove the new empty profile, because the browser just doesnt respond for minutes.
Also i cant find a way to restore my address bar to stretch all the way to the sides
@vanillasalt
Hi, I don´t exactly understand what you have done.
Reinstall of Vivaldi does mostly nothing because application and user data are separated.
If you cant reproduce an issue in a new profile it is an extension or a broken profile.
Disable the extensions if often not enough, you have to remove them.
If you have an issue next time, rename your profile folder "Default" to "Defaul.bak" and start Vivaldi.
A new clean profile is created, close all tabs, change or install nothing, test.
If you use sync you have a working Vivaldi in 5 minutes with a clean new profile.
If not it need some work but you can copy important files back from "Default.bak" to your new profile.
This is often faster than searching hours what cause an error or a strange behave.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks for the reply and suggestion,
after making a new profile and finished syncing, i couldnt reproduce the issue still, so i reopened all my windows (45+20+35+21), it started doing it again right away.
Testing with them, i found out if i have too many tabs open, it crashes.
Unfortunately i couldn't figure out exact numbers, because sometimes it not always crashed with the same ammount of tabs.
It seemed like it started doing it around 20+35+19+1 opened, 1 being the start page only.
My overall system RAM usage is only 11 out of 16, so it doesnt feel like not enough RAM.
@vanillasalt
Hi, I can open 300 tabs with 16GB but only 2 windows, I have to check again with more windows.
We have user with 1000 tabs here, Vivaldi should simply use the hard disk cache, not crash.
It makes the system unusable but a browser with 1000 tabs is unusable anyway.
Cheers, mib
@vanillasalt
Hm, testing again with 5 windows and 150 tabs, playing a YT video.
It slowdown the system a bit but no crash.
This is on Ryzen 7, specs in my signature.
Did you sync your extensions too?
Extensions can cause strange issues in Vivaldi even crash Vivaldi, I don´t use any in my stable test install and 3 in my work install.
@mib2berlin I probably sync the extensions too, but i did test uninstalling every of them and it still crashed.
The crash happened when closing the tab on a window that only has the start page open.
It would close the tab, but reopens a new one to show the confirmation window
I tried doing it again today, but for some reason, it was working fine, but then i opened a youtube page, closed the tab, which show the start page, cancel, then close the tab which then caused the crash and has been causing one since.
I will try again without syncing extensions
@vanillasalt
Remove the extensions should be fine.
I still not understand how you crash Vivaldi.
Open 3 windows, open some tabs in each.
Close all tabs in the third window with last tab is Youtube crash all other windows?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I just tested deleting my profile to make a new, logged in then synced only the hystory to open back all my opened tabs.
After unchecking the "Keep Window Open when Last Tab is Closed" option, the browser crashed when i tried to close the last (Start Page) tab in a window with the other windows having my tabs open.
While I couln't reproduce it by opening multiple youtube windows, after syncing hystory on my laptop (which is fresh install), it produced the crash too
@vanillasalt
We need another user to confirm this, then you can make a bug report.
I am a Vivaldi tester, if I check the report I would add a comment: "Cant Reproduce"
If the next tester or developer cant reproduce this too, the report gets closed.
Cheers, mib
vanillasalt
@mib2berlin Thank you for putting up with me, it seems like i was able to reproduce it both on my laptop and my desktop pc without any sync and with fresh profiles.
I made a fresh install on my laptop, only unchecked the "Keep Window Open when Last Tab is Closed" and managed to reproduce it with 3 windows.
My steps were:
1: open about 30 youtube in a window, close the start page to have only youtube tabs open
2: open new window which shows the start page
3: close the Start Page tab (not window) of the new window. This time it wouldn't crash yet
4: repeat from step 1 until it crash, it happened for me when i had 3x30 youtube tabs open both on desktop and on fresh laptop install.
I hope this helps
(updated to be more precise in the steps)
@vanillasalt
Hi again, I cant open more than 3 windows with 30 Youtube tabs because my 16GB system run out of memory and I have to kill Vivaldi.
With 2 x 30 tab windows and one 1 tab windows Vivaldi does not crash.
This is not a realistic situation but with more memory Vivaldi should not crash.
I cant test this more, it takes to much time at moment, I am sorry.
Cheers, mib
Hey, I wanted to chime in because this bug haunts me for several weeks (if not months) already and it's gotten to the point where Vivaldi starts to feel unusable.
About my setup:
- Vivaldi on Linux (PopOS, up2date), currently version: 6.4.3160.42 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
- Vivaldi installed and updated via
apt
- I never fiddled with any downgrades, only ever updated via
apt upgrade
- I use two profiles, one for work stuff without sync and one for private stuff with sync enabled. Most of the time I am using exclusively the work profile, but there are times where both are in use simultaneously
Whenever I try to close the last tab of a window, all windows of Vivaldi close.
This happens in either of the profiles and when both profiles are in use, with a regular window and with a private window.
I tried enabling the Tab setting "Keep window open when last tab is closed" (which I usually have disabled) but that did not in fact work, I can enable it, but still when attempting to close the last tab in a window all of Vivaldi closes.
I can't say with certainty if the browser crashes or quits gracefully, but looking at my crash dump directory (
~/.config/vivaldi/Crash Reports/pending) and how there is a fresh dmp after this happened, I guess its crashing.
I would be willing to dig into crash logs, but i can only find the crash reports which are some binary format unknown to me.
Any pointers would be appreciated.