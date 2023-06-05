I just updated to the last version of vivaldi available to me: 6.0.2979.22 (Stable channel) (64-bit), on Windows 10 and this problem appeared instantly.

To reproduce, I open a new window, go to close the tab either with middle mouse click or the X button, and all the vivaldi windows close. It doesn't show any crash report window, so I'm not sure that it's actually considering it a crash.

In my settings I have the option "Keep window open as last tab is closed" unselected.