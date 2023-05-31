@gmg said in Support for Modern Authentification:

JMAP

I came across JMAP as a relatively new (~2019?) alternative to IMAP made by Fastmail in my Mastodon Feed (edit: and it seems the trigger is a recent discussion on HackerNews which instantly stopped being about JMAP and became a discussion about Fastmail instead) So I searched the forum and found @gmg mentioning the term in another thread about another topic (linked above)

While there are plenty of feature requests that I like to see implemented well before a protocol that, as far as I can tell, noone seems to use at this point (chicken egg problem?), I'm still interested in opening the discussion about JMAP here.

Is JMAP as a standard a thing? Why, why not?