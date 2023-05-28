Probably since the update to Vivaldi 6. Until the V6 update, this was not a problem and worked.

Before (up to version 5), every time the page was called up via the speed dial, they were updated with an image of the current page. Now this no longer happens.

Is there a setting that has to be set so that the thumbnails are updated again on Vivaldi Android?

I know: With the desktop Vivaldi there is the function "Refresh thumbnail" when the mouse is moved to a thumbnail in the speed dial - but with the Android Vivaldi (no mouse, on the tablet) there is no such function (at least not for me).

Or can the function be called up in a different way?

My device

Tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Android-Version : T(Android 13), newest

Vivaldi Browser 6.0.2980.48