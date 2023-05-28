Vivaldi 6 Android speed dial thumbnails no longer update
Probably since the update to Vivaldi 6. Until the V6 update, this was not a problem and worked.
Before (up to version 5), every time the page was called up via the speed dial, they were updated with an image of the current page. Now this no longer happens.
Is there a setting that has to be set so that the thumbnails are updated again on Vivaldi Android?
I know: With the desktop Vivaldi there is the function "Refresh thumbnail" when the mouse is moved to a thumbnail in the speed dial - but with the Android Vivaldi (no mouse, on the tablet) there is no such function (at least not for me).
Or can the function be called up in a different way?
My device
Tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+
Android-Version : T(Android 13), newest
Vivaldi Browser 6.0.2980.48
quicksand4627 Ambassador
Can confirm on my end .. Also in dark mode Folder icons aren't clearly visible.
quicksand4627 Ambassador
Please report both: https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
larsen0815
Reported as VAB-7677
Still nothing on this?
mib2berlin
@gryzor @larsen0815
Hi, the report in not confirmed in the bug tracker and I cant test it, no tablet.
I updated the bug report.
Cheers, mib
So it was sitting there for 1 year unconfirmed?
Hopefully something will come out of it now... Thanks!