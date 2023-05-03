Why - I wonder- do these posts not mention the OS or the Vivaldi version? If they're looking for help, shouldn't they offer some clues?

I've used Vivaldi since 3.7. I was pleased when workspaces were introduced! (I'd thought the implementation was exceptionally well done! As often was the case, Vivaldi's implementation went far beyond what others had done...) Many complaints about them were simply misunderstandings.

But I've tried to take them seriously; specifically those mentioned in this thread. I really have! But I can't reproduce them; I can't make these "duplicate tabs" happen... So, folks:

What -in your installation, on your operating system, using your extensions- might cause such duplicate tabs to appear?

I don't know. Nor -it seems- do you; that is, you don't seem to care.

(You can choose to forgive me, because I'm inebriated at the moment. But I'll be back; and my questions will remain...)