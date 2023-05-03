We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Duplicate tabs
recently vivaldi automatically created duplicate tabs of all in each workspaces.i havnt done particularly anything or donno if theres a shorcut i migthve miss clicked.but its really annoying please fix this
Same here!
Pinned tabs open duplicated too, and even triplicated or more if you have web apps installed
I always keep 5~8 tabs pinned and recently it started duplicating it
When I was using a web app I felt my pc get slow and when opened the browser window it had 90+ tabs open (my pinned tabs replicated to this number)
shapesinaframe
Opened up Vivaldi today to find every workspace (23 of them) have all their tabs duplicated. What a mess!
Vivaldi 6.1.3035.204 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Revision 51ca1a850596be92317db01803f7fee2eed2a324
OS macOS Version 13.5 (Build 22G74)
shapesinaframe
After cleaning up all the duplicates it just happened again.
I closed a workspace window, and another workspace window I had open suddenly duplicated all its tabs (including tab tiling).
Vivaldi 6.1.3035.204 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Revision 51ca1a850596be92317db01803f7fee2eed2a324
OS macOS Version 13.5 (Build 22G74)
Same here. Each workspace has duplicate tabs/folders.
Why - I wonder- do these posts not mention the OS or the Vivaldi version? If they're looking for help, shouldn't they offer some clues?
I've used Vivaldi since 3.7. I was pleased when workspaces were introduced! (I'd thought the implementation was exceptionally well done! As often was the case, Vivaldi's implementation went far beyond what others had done...) Many complaints about them were simply misunderstandings.
But I've tried to take them seriously; specifically those mentioned in this thread. I really have! But I can't reproduce them; I can't make these "duplicate tabs" happen... So, folks:
What -in your installation, on your operating system, using your extensions- might cause such duplicate tabs to appear?
I don't know. Nor -it seems- do you; that is, you don't seem to care.
(You can choose to forgive me, because I'm inebriated at the moment. But I'll be back; and my questions will remain...)
shapesinaframe
updated posts with client details
the post is literally in "Vivaldi for macOS", my dude. MacOS.
The version is the latest, as it's expected of people using Vivaldi.
No extensions, because I use Vivaldi.
I'm not looking for help, I simply stopped using the feature. I'm posting to help bring awareness so that the Vivaldi devs prioritize the issue. They don't need to know the Vivaldi version - if they're not aware of an issue with duplicate tabs it means they haven't fixed it.
I haven't tried reproducing the bug but I can give you a hint. My main window has 344 tabs, and there's always subtle bugs once you go above a certain number of tabs, as if it's a race condition. For example, if you ctrl+tab once, and hold ctrl-tab, the original tab isn't at the top of the list, but at the bottom. Happens sometimes.
When I used workspaces, the duplicate tabs only happened in the workspaces, not in the main window.
I'll repeat - without having access to Vivaldi' source code, my gut feeling is that there's a race condition due to events/multithreading/something else.
Give me access to the source code, I'll fix it in a week or apologize (or curse the out-of-control complexity).
the same problem (sync enabled)
6.1.3035.204 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
Revision 51ca1a850596be92317db01803f7fee2eed2a324
OS macOS Version 13.4.1 (c) (Build 22F770820d)
The one thing I see in common (in the posts in this thread) is that they are about macOS 13; Vivaldi supports OS X 10.13 thru macOS 13.5.
The most interesting post (to me) is from @t0m1s, which shows — a Windows Panel snippet? Anyway, it shows multiple workspaces with the same name and the same content... (I presume). Although @t0m1s doesn't want to answer more of my silly questions there is one that should prove interesting:
What happens when you delete the workspace? Do all the duplicates get deleted, also? Are only the 5 tabs saved in the deleted tabs list? Or do multiple copies get saved?
So, folks: Is this a problem only in Ventura?
The image I posted originally is indeed a crop of the windows panel showing how folders&tabs get duplicated within one of my workspaces.
I just ran a simple experiment. I created a new workspace with a single tab and simply closed the browser. When I opened it back, the tab was two. And I suspect that when I restart again it will be three, and so on.
Deleting the workspace deleted both tabs.
-
I ran another experiment.
created a new workspace
added a single tab ("first run")
restarted. Now I have 2 tabs.
added a new tab ("second run")
restarted. Now I have 6 tabs.
add a third tab ("third run")
-
restarted. Now I have 14 tabs.
It duplicates what it had before.
Plus one more bug: when I open the browser, even though one of my workspace tabs is focused, when I press Cmd+T a new tab is opened in the main window, rather than in my workspace.
Anyway, I'll restart once more, I expect to see 28 tabs.
Edit:
I did not notice any issues on Linux. Have not tested on Windows.
@t0m1s said in Duplicate tabs:
Deleting the workspace deleted both tabs.
Good! (Thank you for trying...serriously!) That's what I expected to happen.
(If you think we've got problems, check out this thread... It's last post. I suspect some problem with Chromium version itself; I'll check, later, to see what Opera is using.)
BTW: Do you use Vivaldi Sync? (And do you use Snapshots?)
-
@OakdaleFTL I've been using Vivaldi since it was Opera (version 6, I think), I'm not going anywhere. But I would be very curious to see the Vivaldi source code. It may have some ugly parts, mainly because Chromium is a huge OOP dumpster fire.
I do use Vivaldi Sync (kinda.. it's just there in case the machine crashes, I don't want to lose my tabs). I'm not using Snapshots.
-
@t0m1s said in Duplicate tabs:
I do use Vivaldi Sync (kinda.. it's just there in case the machine crashes, I don't want to lose my tabs).
Unfortunately, that's a likely culprit... I too started using Opera with version 6. (Even paid for it, to remove the banner advertisement!) I was happy with it through version 12. When they made the switch from their Presto engine to Chromium I played with it. But was dissatisfied. So, with Vivaldi 3.7, I made the switch.
Both Opera and Vivaldi caution against using Sync for purposes of backup; but most people did, anyway,
Guess I'd better test that...
——————————
Not on Catalina, at any rate: No duplication...
-
andresrochatapia
I get the same issue. Anytime i restart the app, any workspaces that are not currently active will have their tabs duplicated.
(sync enabled)
OS Version: 13.4.1 (c) (22F770820d)
Vivaldi Version: 6.1.3035.257 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Revision efd159059c647b32498d313dcd5545d0b7eb552d
Extensions installed
- PureVPN
- Mendeley Web Importer
-
@FABR0 @nandafreitas @shapesinaframe @t0m1s @lutek @andresrochatapia Hi there, I think I managed to reproduce the tab duplication. I tested it with one window and two workspaces + the default workspace with the following tab configuration:
- In the default workspace, I opened two tabs and pinned one of them.
- In my first workspace, I opened three tabs and pinned one of them.
- In my second workspace, I opened four tabs.
These are the steps I took afterwards:
- I closed the window (I did not quit Vivaldi with
cmd+Qor with the menu bar item "Vivaldi -> Quit Vivaldi").
- I opened an external link from some other app (e.g. Discord, the Mail app, Slack).
In addition to opening the external link in a second window, this duplicated only the pinned tabs from the default workspace in the original window, and all the tabs from my other workspaces.
I am unable to reproduce it in any other way, so I'm wondering if these steps resemble what any of you did when the duplication occurred.
Tested with:
- 6.1.3035.257 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
- macOS 13.5 (22G74)
-
@AltCode thanks for the update, I totally forgot about this.
I just gave up on workspaces and went back to using a single "space" like before because it never stopped bugging.
-
sedrossetti Ambassador
The duplicated pinned tabs bug is still happening after updating to 6.2.3105.43 (Stable channel) (arm64).
-
It still happens on 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) (arm64) and it's driving me crazy