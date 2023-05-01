@yngve said in Router address refuses to connect in Vivaldi but not in Edge or in Guest Profile:

You probably haven't visited the Asus main domain recently.

True. But I did that last night, and it still didn't show up. But it did this morning, so possibly a restart made sure it was added, or maybe it just takes "some time"? Anyway, it does show up now, with subdomains - stupid Asus

@papalpenguin This is not the same error message you got earlier. So now at least you're connecting to the correct port (8443).

But you'll need to add the certificate to the Windows certificate store. There's a lot of documentation out there on how to do this so that's outside the scope of this topic, but I'll try to help if needed.

Note also this is not specific to Vivaldi. All browsers will respect the HSTS setting for the asus.com domain and redirect your requests to the "secure" port 443, which obviously the router does not listen on, and causing the CONNECTION_REFUSED error page.

Looks like you're also running a custom firmware on your router (Merlin) but that shouldn't make a difference as long as the browser trusts the cert.

I will try to see if setting the HTTPS port to 443 on the router works better, even if it's not recommended by Asus.

Edit: Not possible, Asus force you to use high ports, so probably a very good reason for that.

