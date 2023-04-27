Mastodon Bird UI
-
quicksand4627 Ambassador
Hi,
I think it would be quite awesome if we use Mastodon Bird UI on Vivaldi Social.
It's pretty easy to install and maintain. There is no need to modify anything from the Backend. All you have to do is add custom css from Admin Dashboard.
Here are some screenshots:
Here's the live demo : https://mementomori.social/
Project and Docs : https://github.com/ronilaukkarinen/mastodon-bird-ui
TIA.
-
RealJosephKnapp
I really like this idea. Every mastodon instance should have their own theme.
-
suimasenscans
Also like the BirdUI although I don't like the Birdsite itself
-
JyrkiKuoppala
@quicksand4627 I too hope this gets added! A quite nice UI, I've used it at mementomori for another account.
-
edwardp Ambassador
It looks like nothing more than a reversal of the left and right panels of the current UI.
-
@edwardp hard disagree. If anyone used it for a while, they would quickly notice that it's much more than that. Bird UI has a lot of great UI/UX improvements over the default UI of Mastodon, "reversing the panels" isn't the only one of them
-
thomasp Vivaldi Team
Mastodon Bird UI is now available on Vivaldi Social.