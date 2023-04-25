We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Astronomy
If you are interested in astronomy, you should check out this great Astron site.
Can anyone recommend a good astronomy program/app for GNU/Linux and Android?
Does anyone happen to use this, or any other 'Meade' telescope?
https://www.astroshop.de/teleskope/meade-maksutov-teleskop-mc-90-1250-etx-90-observer-az-eq-goto/p,49933
barbudo2005
Android: Stellarium
@barbudo2005
Thank you
Yes, very good.
Stellarium gibt es auch für Linux, Windows und sogar für macOS
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stellarium_(software)
'Trail Sencs' for Android from the good Open Soure 'F-Droid' store is also good for astronomy stories.
@barbudo2005
Hope you still have clear skies.
It's cloudy here now.
Stellarium is unfortunately not in 'F-Droid.
Only in Google Play.
Maybe with 'Aurora Store'.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portal:Astronomy
Also very good.
A good space/group for this on the open source messenger [Matrix]:
"Astronomie"
(German-English)
And the astronomers accounts on 'Mastodon', VIVALDI Social:
social.vivaldi.net