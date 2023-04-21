Workspace issues (empty all workspaces to fill general workspace)
Thank you for bringing Workspaces. It is the last piece I needed to end with Safari. However when I quit Vivaldi and then launch it again, all my workspaces are empty, and all the tabs are in the 1st main workspace.
Is that a bug or something? Same results if I don't quit but if I close the last tab of any workspace. It will hide Vivaldi and when re-open, all tabs are mixed into the first workspace...
ITSecMedia
@rpn It must be an extreme ugly bug. I experienced a complete loss of all workspace tab assignments several times when my OS crashed :| Workspace is not usable in this stage.
OakdaleFTL
@rpn said in Workspace issues (empty all workspaces to fill general workspace):
if I close the last tab of any workspace. It will hide Vivaldi
It's not hiding — it's a full-blown browser crash! Ugly, indeed. (See here for how to close a workspace.)
I had the same thing. I ran the updated to update to a newer version of Vivaldi and when it started back all my workspaces, which contained all the tabs i had previous the introduction of workspaces where gone. Not a single open tab. Just empty workspaces. Have to say, i'm a bit crapped off. Guess i should have performed a save session before updating.
vivaldi://settings/system
Turn this option off
"Continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed"
I'm having a similar issue.
Often while working with workspaces the browser will crash and upon opening every workspace will be empty and the tabs from the workspaces will be crammed into a single window.
If I disable/leave workspaces alone. No crashes and tab window associations are remembered normally.
Kind of defeats the entire appeal of the feature...
Yes that's sad to see that the feature is not stable yet. Are the devs checking on here from time to time ? Where could I submit a bug ? It's been the 4th time I lost my tabs and I'm giving up until I read somewhere that they identified where it's coming from
LocutusOfBorg
I'll add to this in the new snapshot after I created 2 new workspaces 1 with 3 tab and 1 with 7 tabs snapshot now exits the second I try to launch it. This behavior was not there prior to me creating the test Workspaces.
LocutusOfBorg
@rpn said in Workspace issues (empty all workspaces to fill general workspace):
Yes that's sad to see that the feature is not stable yet. Are the devs checking on here from time to time ? Where could I submit a bug ? It's been the 4th time I lost my tabs and I'm giving up until I read somewhere that they identified where it's coming from
The was a master thread for all of this that seems to have disappeared. I requested it be restored in another thread about Workspaces.
TheBetterStory
I am experiencing the same issue, although it isn't all my workspace tabs moving to the first space again. It seems to be completely random which tabs and tab stacks stay in the workspace I sent them to and which ones leak back out when I close the browser.
That said, it's the majority of them disappearing every time. Which is terribly disappointing, especially since I was so excited when the feature was announced I spent hours organizing all my open tabs into a different workspaces, only to have most of them back where they started the next time I opened the browser.
There used to be a way to report bugs on the forums and solicit help from other users, but it looks like it's been removed. I did submit an official bug report, but there's no way to tell if anything's being done about this.
TheBetterStory
Alright, for anyone else looking for a solution, I found a more recent thread saying that the issue's been fixed in "Snapshot" (the unstable version of the browser). Hopefully that means a full fix will be rolled out sooner rather than later.
thinkeranddoer
I thought I was just stupid as I couldn't figure out Workspaces. Why would I put tabs in a Workspace when all is lost when I close the browser.
Thought to query the forum, so glad it's a bug and not my own stupidity.
Just thought, nothing in Vivaldi doesn't make sense. Just push through to understand the thinking and how to personalise it.
Goodluck solving the bug
It is very sad to see that after all this time it still is not fixed. In this state Workspaces are a major annoyance instead of help for power users with lots of open tabs. You waste a lot of time of sorting them only to loose that work after restart.
Does anyone have an idea when the devs will address this? Removing a thread and not communicating about a bug this blatant does not look good to me.
stereoactivo
+1 to this issue. Sometimes all my tabs goes to the main workspace
I would love to see this issue addressed. Its such an amazing feature I would prefer see it be removed until its fully tested. Once its ready, its definitely worth the wait! Thanks for all you do and please let me know if you need more testers for other builds.
i was using the workona extension (free) before workspaces were added to vivaldi. it had its quirks too, but essentially similar functionality.
@ipico I'm not willing to register with some company to get that feature.
I want to stress this again: After a new start all workspace tabs appear in the first workspace. Yes, "last session" is checked. This now is not a great new feature, rather it is highly annoying and this is the first time I am considering to loook for a new browser, because after all this time nothing is done about it and the devs are in radio silence.
6.0.2979.22 (Stable channel) stable (64 bits)
Linux Manjaro
It's happen only in the second profile.
-
Hi all,
I have the same behavior under "6.0.2979.25 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)" on Ubuntu.
I reproduce with the following steps :
- open vivaldi
- open teams (progressive web app)
- close teams
- close vivaldi
- open teams (before opening vivaldi)
- open vivaldi
The key is to launch a PWA before launching vivaldi -> all the workspaces are empty and all tabs are in the main space.