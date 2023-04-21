I am experiencing the same issue, although it isn't all my workspace tabs moving to the first space again. It seems to be completely random which tabs and tab stacks stay in the workspace I sent them to and which ones leak back out when I close the browser.

That said, it's the majority of them disappearing every time. Which is terribly disappointing, especially since I was so excited when the feature was announced I spent hours organizing all my open tabs into a different workspaces, only to have most of them back where they started the next time I opened the browser.

There used to be a way to report bugs on the forums and solicit help from other users, but it looks like it's been removed. I did submit an official bug report, but there's no way to tell if anything's being done about this.