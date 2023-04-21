Upgrade to v6.0 breaks NextCloud CalDAV sync
Upgrading to v6.0 (Win 10 Pro x64) broke CalDAV sync to my NextCloud server.
Vivaldi didn't give any errors and seemed to work properly but changes weren't reflected on the server.
I had to create a new "app password" in NextCloud, now everything is working again.
Be aware, people!
This is actually quite a serious bug: authentication fails after a while no matter what you do and it requires re-entering putting in a password in Calendar settings. Something has definitely changed.
I've nailed it down a bit and it happens at every restart of Vivaldi. It seems to forget its newly saved password and revert to something else.
Is this going to be fixed? It's made the calendar function unusable.
mib2berlin
@bughunta
Hi, it cant be fixed if nobody report it to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
The forum is to get user feedback but it seams not many user use a NextCloud server.
Please check:
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin bug report submitted, reference VB-96978
Still got this issue. I've discovered that opening a Private Window changes the calendar password, as well as on launching Vivaldi. Maybe that will make it easier to come up with a fix? It's very annoying.