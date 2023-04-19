Facebook website is too narrow
Hi there,
This is how Facebook looks on a fresh installation of android Vivaldi. Any thoughts? It has been like this since a few minor versions ago, versions from 5 upwards, I kept installing and uninstalling the browser and I hoped with the major version 6 something might change, but it is the same.
I have the exact same issue for some time now.
mib3berlin
@LXMedia
Hi, I cant test this, no Facebook, but do you have changed the Android font size?
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin
The issue is caused bij the display size. I have a small display size on my phone. When I increase it by one, Facebook fits perfect, when I increase it even further the Facebook website gets to big. The issue only occurs with Facebook as far as I know.
mib3berlin
@LXMedia
Ah, you can try a flag, open chrome://flags and search for accessibility zoom, disable it.
This fix at least the Youtube full screen issue in Vivaldi if you have this, too.
@mib3berlin
Did this the trick! Thanks.