Disabling "best result" in address bar?
Hi, how do I disable the new "best result" function in the address bar? The problem is that, you cannot read my mind. Usually, what the browser thinks is best, is not what's best for me. So then I have to keep hitting Down arrow to get what I actually want. This is an annoyance that was not in the prior version, and defeats the purpose of the URL suggestions. Thanks.
(Edit: I found one partial workaround, namely to exclude typed/frequent/browser from the dropdown options and bookmark every page that I want to fast-access, but this is quite cumbersome and so I wonder if this can be done more easily)
I have no "best result" in the dropdown while typing in the address field.
I have :
Search Google
Bookmark
Typed History
Suggestions
Browser History
If you mean Suggestions, you can disable them in Settings/Search/Allow Search Suggestions (and uncheck either "in address field" or "in search field")
Suggestions appear only if you're using a search engine that returns search suggestions and it's configured in the search engines definitions to do so - for example Google doesn't come by default with a search suggestion url in Vivaldi.
If you don't want to be bothered at all from any suggestions of any kind while typing, just disable settings/address bar both "address auto-complete" and "show drop-down while typing"
Oh ok, this is on version 6.0.2979.15.x64. This is strictly an example, I promise I am not a Justin Bieber fan:
When I type in "twit," version 5.7x would suggest my bookmarks and typed history (such as Bieber's Twitter page) at the top. Instead, the new version suggests Best Result first, which is just the main Twitter site by itself.
The only way I have found to get rid of it is to uncheck most of the Address Bar dropdown options, including typed history, and then bookmark everything. What I'd like is an option to just flat-out get rid of Best Result (who gets to define what is "best," anyway?) or else move it down lower, so I don't have to see it at the top.
For now, I have downgraded back to 5.7 and disabled auto updates, but this is a short term solution and not viable over the long pull.
@bonny12 it appears to be in the typed history, hover with the mouse on that line and remove it with the "x" that appears on the right, you'll never get it suggested again, unless you type that address again.
I still have no idea why you get "Best Result" and I don't, I even tried to set Bing as default search engine instead of Google, I don't get that type of result headers.
Hmm, weird. Do you have the same version? Unfortunately, there is no option to click the X or hit Shift-Delete on Best Result - only for typed or browser history.
Ordinarily I'd think it's some plugin that sneakily updated itself and inserted this garbage into the dropdown, but I don't have any plugins on this installation. Hopefully someone can think of some setting that I have and you don't, that is causing this to happen.
Edit: Here's my address bar settings. Unclicking the history ones removes Best Result, but also removes most of the useful functionality of the dropdown, thus throwing out the baby with the bathwater.
@bonny12 said in Disabling "best result" in address bar?:
there is no option to click the X or hit Shift-Delete on Best Result
I meant for the typed history entry, but now I realize it's not what you wanted anyway.
I am still on the latest snapshot Vivaldi 6.0.2979.9 released one day before the 6.0 stable, I'm assuming nothing have changed.
What search engine are you using? Bing?
Yes I think it's Bing. Let me tinker around with the search engine settings and report back. Thanks for taking the time to help.
Edit: Still no dice, and I see someone else has the same issue. Hopefully there will be a fix in the future.
This seems to be a new issue in vivaldi 6. For some reason in vivaldi 5.x the topmost entry was the first entry from "frequently visited", now it seems to be something else.
I keep opening all the wrong pages with my muscle memory all day. Not sure if this is a bug or intended change, but I'd like to have the old behaviour back as well as it defaulted to more specific urls, now I basically get just the top level url first.
Especially after the last 5.x updates also broke the ranking algorithm several times, this is quite annoying. You just had it fixed!
edit: I even get the top level url as best result for pages where I never visited the top level.
Our problems are slightly different though: you see entries you never visited as best result, i see the expected results, but the order changed in vivaldi 6, especially annoying on sites like twitter, if the "best result" is just twitter.com instead of the most visited twitter url in your history. I just reported a bug for this, but I already hate updating to v6 and playing around with the workspaces, now I can't go back to 5.x
You can, but you'll have to erase the pleasant memories you have of workspaces
If they could release a feature that lets you prioritize the order in which the suggestions appear, we'd all be happy campers!
There actually is the option "always prefer bookmarks" for auto complete, but typed history and frequently visited are apparently not user-preferable.
@bonny12 said in Disabling "best result" in address bar?:
If they could release a feature that lets you prioritize the order in which the suggestions appear, we'd all be happy campers!
Exactly. Eagerly waiting for such a feature to turn up in the next release. Vivaldi is one of the most user-friendly browsers out there, please let it remain so.
Why is that Vivaldi thinks they know better than we know our own flow of work?
This change, seemingly small, is extremely annoying and now requires multiple keys to go to the right result.
Their tab order is already nuts compared to Chrome, no consideration was given to theme based dark mode, and now this.
Vivaldi is fast becoming buggy version of Chrome with bloat.
This is extremely frustrating with the "best result" thing...
I always go to gizmodo.com/latest (default layout is terrible imho), I have nothing in my history for simply gizmodo.com
Before the recent update I was able to type gizmo and it would autocomplete to gizmodo.com/latest (Correct!). After the update if I type gizmo it autocompletes to gizmodo.com (wrong!)
gizmodo.com is NOWHERE in my history, I specifically deleted all references. I have NO bookmarks for gizmodo.com
This small change is definitely extremely annoying, and honestly worries me about vivaldi development. The quality of updates seems to be going downhill and often breaks fundamental workflows
Don't get me started on the scaling is completely broken on pixel devices for the android app, but that's for another thread.
Even more issue of their best result is suggesting absolutely incorrect choice. I've visited Gitlab like 5-6 times in last 6 months and visit Github regularly, but if I type gi, then best result is always Gitlab.
The only correct thing I could do is to downgrade Vivaldi, which also removes the workspace. But at least address bar is untouched.
Just go to https://vivaldi.com/download/archive and select 5.7.2921.68. This has no address bar bastardisation.
-
@bikas
Hi, please don´t recommend downgrade of Vivaldi, going back two Chromium versions can break your profile.
This may work at first view but many user get strange issues and nobody can reproduce it.
Install an older version as standalone an sync it is the better way.
There is a confirmed bug report:
VB-96803 Address bar best result ranking broken
But it is only 2 days old and it is no developer assigned at moment.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin It may break the profile, but seems unlikely. But the annoyance is so much that I'll wholeheartedly recommend the downgrade. Already done it without any issue.
Vivaldi has a track record of making change nobody wants and never actually fix reported bug. I can't go endlessly with another issue when their list is already huge.
-
@bikas
Hi, we had hundreds of user downgrade Vivaldi, have issues 2 month later and forgot about the downgrade.
That was just a recommendation, I know from experience that it causes problems in terms of location.
Good luck, mib
@mib2berlin compared to horrible UX Vivaldi is providing per update, I think downgrade is boon unless some other browser completely replaces it
Because it's clear as day that Vivaldi team doesn't listen to community here or fix any reproted bugs.
Downgrade is only saving grace for now.
-
@bikas
The "bug" was reported two days ago and there are thousands of reports.
I said what I wanted to say.
Cheers, mib