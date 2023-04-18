Oh ok, this is on version 6.0.2979.15.x64. This is strictly an example, I promise I am not a Justin Bieber fan:

When I type in "twit," version 5.7x would suggest my bookmarks and typed history (such as Bieber's Twitter page) at the top. Instead, the new version suggests Best Result first, which is just the main Twitter site by itself.

The only way I have found to get rid of it is to uncheck most of the Address Bar dropdown options, including typed history, and then bookmark everything. What I'd like is an option to just flat-out get rid of Best Result (who gets to define what is "best," anyway?) or else move it down lower, so I don't have to see it at the top.

For now, I have downgraded back to 5.7 and disabled auto updates, but this is a short term solution and not viable over the long pull.