What about 400 workday URLs which completes to entirely different websites?

You can always search for those specific pages in your history, or just search via keywords and make use of the UP and DOWN arrow keys to get to the desired sub-page. For everything else, typing workday should give you https://www.workday.com as the first suggestion and result without anything after this.

How about I want to go to Google sheets website? It has same URL as Docs.

No, it actually has it's own thing: sheets.google.com . You need to learn your Google subdomains to navigate effectively because that is frankly not my problem.

No matter how one see it, not preferring the user's browsing history is idiotic. Best result doesn't make sense for anyone, bar one apparently.

I never want my address bar to force me into my history because I almost never use my history to navigate to some website. I want it to force me into the search suggestions instead. Every time I need to get somewhere it either fails to give the proper search suggestion and forces me to load the Google search result page for it. It should give me the suggestion in the address bar just like Chrome Omnibox does.

Whenever I need something from history, it is there a few lines below, where I can select it. For everything else, Vivaldi's address bar should behave exactly like Chrome Omnibox with search suggestions being the very first result and everything else after.

Apart from that, history is available on the history page and also via the Quick Commands. Let's separate concerns. Your way of browsing the web via history is not something that everyone else is doing.

EDIT: Oh btw, because top domain now will be similar when typing, say, m, Vivaldi will again confuse whether to open Mail, Meet, or Maps. This is existing issue already with not preferring the most frequent visits and Best Result will make it uglier.

Typing just m is too ambiguous, but adding a second letter would definitely help eliminate the ambiguity:

ma => mail because i comes before p ;

=> because comes before ; me => meet ;

=> ; map => maps ;

@Soromeister so your solution is to change the typing based on how browser wants instead of how's the URL is configured? Amazing.

No, my solution is to have consistent behavior just like Chrome does. Anything else should be configurable for special use cases and needs, such as yours. For everyone else on the planet, it should have consistent, expected behaviour.