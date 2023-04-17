Location of saved bookmarks
When I normally save bookmarks they are by default saved in the root of the "Bookmarks" folder which is what I want. (This occured on Windows and Android). Recently on Android bookmarks are saved in the "Mobile" folder which I don't use. I cannot reset the default location,
Any ideas how I can by default save bookmarks in the root of the "Bookmarks" folder?
This is still occurring.
Has anyone got an idea how I can save a url to "Bookmarks" automatically?
Thanks
mib2berlin
@Harrisc
Hi, there is a report/new feature in the bug tracker:
VAB-5803 Remember the last position on the bookmark folders
This is confirmed but no developer is assigned.
There is no way to change the default location at moment.
Cheers, mib
This issue is still ongoing and it's really frustrating. While I've been using Vivaldi on my desktop for years, I recently started trying it on mobile to move away from Chrome. While I enjoy having my favourite browser on my phone now, the situation with not remembering the last bookmarks folder used is so frustrating that it makes me consider reverting to Chrome on mobile. Instead of just pressing to bookmark something, it means I now need to press through multiple menus and find the folder I want, every time.
Please, Vivaldi. Assign a dev to this and get it sorted.
mib2berlin
Hi, I updated the report and ping the developers.
There are 5000+ feature request, 800 for mobile devices and the most voted is "Option to detect mobile touch icons instead of thumbnails"
Which I dont need at all.
Cheers, mib