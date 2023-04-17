This issue is still ongoing and it's really frustrating. While I've been using Vivaldi on my desktop for years, I recently started trying it on mobile to move away from Chrome. While I enjoy having my favourite browser on my phone now, the situation with not remembering the last bookmarks folder used is so frustrating that it makes me consider reverting to Chrome on mobile. Instead of just pressing to bookmark something, it means I now need to press through multiple menus and find the folder I want, every time.

Please, Vivaldi. Assign a dev to this and get it sorted.