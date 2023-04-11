We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Full Page Capture not working.
I am unable to use the Full Page Capture feature. Whenever I use it,
Capture in progressalert is shown, but then nothing happens. There is no picture in the Pictures folder (even there is no Vivaldi folder in it).
If I choose the
Copy to clipboardoption, then that does not work either, there is no paste option.
I have the latest version of Vivaldi installed (5.7.2921.65).
mib2berlin
@AkhilSharma02
Hi, this seams to be a bug, I guess the most user use the camera icon in the status bar for it and nobody noticed it.
Please test using the camera icon, there are some settings for capture and save.
Vivaldi create a folder "Vivaldi Captures" in "Images".
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Hi I also used the camera icon to capture the screenshot, but it is not working. After clicking it, it is giving me these options:
And then after capturing nothing is happening.
Zunikuu Ambassador
That is weird, for me that camera icon works fine and every output options does work on my latest version. PNG, JPG and Copy to Clipboard works.
I tested it up for myself, so it might be something is wrong with it, but no issues.
mib2berlin
@AkhilSharma02
Hi, I test this again and it work form Tools menu or camera icon.
May you can check it with a private window, it exclude all settings and extensions.
If it work there it is maybe an extension blocking this.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Even in private window it is not working. I also tried to use the capture in tools menu, but it did not work either.
RoyceKatelynn
hey it is working for me try restarting your device and see whether your problem is solved or not
DoctorG Ambassador
@AkhilSharma02 Does that happen on all web pages? OR on a sepcial one?
@DoctorG I tried it on linedkin and this page too but it did not work on either page. Just now I tried the capture feature on vivaldi ubuntu and it worked as it should. So the problem might be related to vivladi of windows.
DoctorG Ambassador
@AkhilSharma02 said in Full Page Capture not working.:
So the problem might be related to vivladi of windows.
More precise: on your Windows.
I can not reproduce it on Windows 11.
For a test: create a extra Windows user, test with this new user. If that works, something on your used Windows user profile is broken.
Perhaps a Windows Privacy Setting where programs are not allowed to create/access/writeto some folders?
Thankyou everyone for the replies, now it is working fine. I just reinstalled vivaldi and now it is working. I don't know what the issue was, but now it is resolved.
DoctorG Ambassador
@AkhilSharma02 said in Full Page Capture not working.:
I just reinstalled vivaldi and now it is working
Oh, that is one of the very rare cases where the installation broke and a reinstall helped.
noneoftheabove
I think I know the reason for this, but I'm just speculating. The page is too long.
I was also trying to copy a page. I tried using the clipboard or saving to file, but nothing worked.
I tried an extension, and it said the page I'm trying to copy is too long and it'll break it down into 5 parts.
I tried to capture other pages with shorter length and they do work.
Pesala Ambassador
@noneoftheabove I think the limit is about 60,000 pixels. I reported a bug:
VB-100556 Capture of Long Page Fails without any Warning
Steps to reproduce:
Try to capture the linked page as a JPG or PNG image
Address (URL) of faulty page:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Municipal_history_of_Quebec
Expected behaviour:
Page to be captured, or a warning to appear stating that the page exceeds the 60,000 pixel limit (or whatever it is), so could not be captured.
Actual behaviour:
Message appears “Capture in progress...” but nothing is captured, and no warning appears that it failed.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pesala Confirmed in bug tracker.