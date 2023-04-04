Is there any way to add multiple profile/people in vivaldi mobile version?
I have some profile I made in Vivaldi desktop version for my work, college, Entertainment etc. and now, I want to sync them all, and work simultaneously on phone and pc. Yes all of them are logged in with their own unique username and a recovery email. Is there any way I can do that on my phone? I mean, syncing multiple profiles on my phone, and working on them at once. Like in desktop version, I can open multiple window for multiple profiles?
mib2berlin
@Jack2333
Hi, this is not possible at moment and as far as I know nobody ask for it. I don´t need this but if you make a feature request I can support it.
As workaround you can install the Vivaldi snapshot (Beta) version.
This is independent of your other install and you can sync it with one of your profiles.
So you can work with the 2 most important profiles.
Cheers, mib
Hi,
The most you can do at the moment is to Clone the App / use The Snapshot
From there use the other Profiles
