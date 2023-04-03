Polestar 2 - Video Playback on Youtube just Green screen
On my Polestar 2 when I go and watch youtube, instead of the video streaming, I get a green screen where the video should be..
I have updated the App, and tried a delete, reboot and reinstall, and the issue still occurs.
Any ideas??
stardepp Translator
The driver can only watch videos when the car is stationary.
https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-install/vivaldi-in-android-automotive-os/
I know that, the car is stopped with the Handbrake applied, and is charging...
It used to work fine until the last update to the app.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
It sounds a little like an issue we've heard of before, but need to investigate more. As already asked on Twitter by my colleague, if you see the green screen again, try to take a picture and share it with us (either here or on Twitter). And if you notice anything else that might be relevant to the issue, let us know.
TheTartanBaffie
I have exactly the same issue, can hear sound , which also keeps pausing!
pappiallan
Same issue. Recently bought Polestar 2 with Android 11. Most of the times green screen appears when playing YouTube videos. Audio is fine
Wondering if happen the same with a youtube wrapper like this https://www.nsfwyoutube.com/search
(is a search engine for any youtube video, nothing really NSFW. But they liked the name...)
matejmohar
Oh, this green screen happened to me also, but on Chrome on desktop PC, so I doubt that is only Vivaldi problem. I had to update graphic drivers and I also changed some hardware acceleration settings, but I don't remember if I turned it on or off.
Just for info, I doubt you can do this is a car
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I have some good news! The issue with YouTube and the screen going green in Polestars has been fixed.
Update your Vivaldi in the Play Store to get the fix.