hey guys.

i like the default vivaldi startpage.

but i search for some service wehre i can do much more modifications like widgets etc.

i want a costum background

i need to see my mails

a place for a wikipedia post or reddit etc

a wheater part and someting like a news reader wehre i can put my fav things in.

have no idea. there are like 10k services out but most of them are bad or old and dont work in some parts.

instead of try and try again i ask here for some help