You can query and to some extent add/delete HSTS (for non-pre-loaded policies) in the Domain Policy section of the chrome://net-internals page.

Always use secure connection is not related to HSTS, but a policy for all URLs, and can be controlled from the Vivaldi Settings for the Address Bar. This setting is by default disabled, because it does cause some issues

If the internal site has a host name below the public domain, e.g. myhost.internal.example.com and your sysadmin has configured HSTS for the domain and subdomains (or worse, had it preloaded in the browser), then all servers, including the internal ones have to use HTTPS.

If a HSTS policy has been configured by the websites (not preloaded in browser) the policy can be removed in the Domain Policy settings page mentioned above. However, the next time you visit the externally visible sites of the company, the policy will be re-added.

If this is the case for your internal sites, then the only scalable solution is for your sysadmins either remove the HSTS policy from the public sites (not a good idea) , or to update ALL internal servers to HTTPS (better, but a lot of work).