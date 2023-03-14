@polarpixel Hi, I do not see any indication that this does not work as expected in Vivaldi.

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/scroll-behavior

https://www.w3schools.com/cssref/tryit.php?filename=trycss_scroll_behavior

"The scroll-behavior property specifies the scrolling behavior for a scroll container, when scrolling happens due to navigation, scrolling APIs [CSSOM-VIEW], or scroll snapping operations not initiated by the user [CSS-SCROLL-SNAP-1]. Any other scrolls, e.g. those that are performed by the user, are not affected by this property."

https://w3c.github.io/csswg-drafts/css-overflow-3/#propdef-scroll-behavior

"I say "programmatically triggered" because it's not going to smooth scroll the mouse wheel."

https://www.lucaspaganini.com/academy/native-smooth-scroll-with-pure-css-and-js

Do you have a basic example where this does not work? Or work differently in Vivaldi as compared to other browsers?