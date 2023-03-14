CSS scroll-behavior
-
polarpixel
It seems that Vivaldi does not support the CSS feature:
scroll-behavior: smooth;
It would be great to have this support, because all other important browsers have it.
Thanks, Peter.
-
Streptococcus
@polarpixel
What about the setting in Preferences > Web pages? Does that not work?
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@polarpixel Hi, I do not see any indication that this does not work as expected in Vivaldi.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/scroll-behavior
https://www.w3schools.com/cssref/tryit.php?filename=trycss_scroll_behavior
"The scroll-behavior property specifies the scrolling behavior for a scroll container, when scrolling happens due to navigation, scrolling APIs [CSSOM-VIEW], or scroll snapping operations not initiated by the user [CSS-SCROLL-SNAP-1]. Any other scrolls, e.g. those that are performed by the user, are not affected by this property."
https://w3c.github.io/csswg-drafts/css-overflow-3/#propdef-scroll-behavior
"I say "programmatically triggered" because it's not going to smooth scroll the mouse wheel."
https://www.lucaspaganini.com/academy/native-smooth-scroll-with-pure-css-and-js
Do you have a basic example where this does not work? Or work differently in Vivaldi as compared to other browsers?
-