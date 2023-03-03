Enabling extensions for Android requires hundreds, and probably thousands, of changes in the Chromium source code, because extensions are targeted at desktop, not android, so one have to make sure some files, and even parts of files, are not included in the build.

And maintaining it between Chromium versions would essentially mean redoing much of it every time (when we update Chromium for Vivaldi, we have to manually fix 10-15% of the files we've updated in Chromium; The current update to 112 required manual fixing of 250+ files, which was twice the normal count)

BTW, this question was actually asked, and answered, a few weeks ago in the Chromium development mailing list.