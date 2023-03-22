Solved Support Extensions
It would be fantastic if we could support extension installation on a mobile version.
Not all extensions would work on mobile, of course, but some could.
Potentially allowing for synced extension settings through Vivaldi sync for any extensions that work on android.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
UPDATE: First of all, thank you for actively submitting and upvoting feature requests. Your feedback and ideas have been the driving force behind many features of Vivaldi on Android.
Today, we're asking for your help once again. We're running a quick survey to understand better your preferences and needs with regard to extensions. This isn't tied to any specific upcoming features but rather a general exploration to ensure we're on the right path.
If you have 60 seconds, we'd love to hear your thoughts: https://form.typeform.com/to/OavyIBlY
Thank you for helping us make Vivaldi better!
PS. Please excuse me for marking this as a "solution" - that's just for better visibility of the post.
@lonm Should Vivaldi mobile support extensions from Firefox for Android, extensions from Chrome, or a different kind of extension altogether?
I suppose Firefox would be the better choice as there already is an impressive collection of extensions.
@goldnoway it really depends on how they're building the app. I assume they are going to use chrome as a base to start on, so to me it makes sense to use the chrome Web store.
@lonm Chrome never supported extensions on mobile.
And always been quite heavy on cpu/ram on my phone, like Firefox (even without extensions).
But most useful extensions may actually work on android.
@hadden89 I just tried and it doesn't. But regardless of which source is used (Mozilla or chrome Web store) they both serve Web extensions which have the same basic format.
I guess a fair bit of would be needed in-engine to get hen working either way.
Making Zotero extension work in a mobile browser is on top of my wish list.
+1
I mostly care about Ublock Origin.
Firefox for android supports it.
Browser extension support in the upcoming mobile version of Vivaldi for Android would be HUGE for me and potentially covers up short-comings like ad-blocking. Another side-effect of ad-blocking is performance improvements.
PLUS you would really make a splash as the only Blink-based browser that supports extensions (apart from the Yandex browser which is Blink based and has supported extensions for a while already).
I use Firefox as my mobile browser solely because of extension support like Privacy Badger.
@qpongo said in Support Extensions:
Another side-effect of ad-blocking is performance improvements.
This
@GoldNoway they should overall support WE as these are slightly less broken than Chromium ones, as for mobile everything flagged as "works on mobile" would be fine, but without supporting WE it would be just "install whatever and see what happens"
Phosphorus Ambassador
@qpongo said in Support Extensions:
I use Firefox as my mobile browser solely because of extension support like Privacy Badger.
I use the Ublock Origin in Firefox Mobile, Firefox Mobile is for me the browser (Mobile) more fast.
The Blink browsers in mobile I think that it have a bad performance in comparison.
Sorry for my bad english
S_Paternotte Translator
If (when) adding support for (Chrome) extensions in Vivaldi Mobile, then please enhance the Sync system so that one can enable/disable or even better install/do-not-install extensions for mobile/desktop
So excited for the premiere of the Android beta! But unfortunately I simply can't switch from Firefox until there's adblock, so I eagerly await extension support.
matthias.raus
@LonM said in Support Extensions:
@goldnoway it really depends on how they're building the app. I assume they are going to use chrome as a base to start on, so to me it makes sense to use the chrome Web store.
Kiwi Browser does this as well, so it already works there. Go, give that man a job at Vivaldi.
-
Something to note, Vivaldi Mobile is very obviously built on Chrome...and Chrome does not use extensions nor does it have an ad-blocker. So unless they do some further build-out away from that Chrome base....it might be a long time before extensions are a thing. I have seen other Chrome based browsers on Android with built in ad-blockers though...so that at least seems possible.
@jbaerbock Slight correction - Chromium, the open-source project, not Chrome, the proprietary browser.
@MrNoName My reference was not to extensions - merely to the source of the Vivaldi rendering engine.
I still have hope for it and I like how Kiwi have implemented it, but probably it'll require time.
In the meantime, I'll keep Kiwi&Opera as Vivaldi Android companion.
Also need extensions, particularly to integrate LastPass!
Komposten Translator
@HyperPete I use Bitwarden and auto-filling passwords is working just fine without an extension. Does LastPass not provide the same functionality?