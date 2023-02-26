My Keyboard is ThinkPad Compact USB Keyboard with TrackPoint
It's a wired keyboard
keyboard with TrackPoint
This is the only keyboard I'm using and I love ThinkPad keyboard
I can't accept other keyboards. Because I use a TrackPoint, when I need to use the mouse briefly in the middle of typing, my hands can operate the mouse directly on the keyboard without raising my hand to leave the keyboard to touch the mouse
I bought it two, One for Company and One for Home.
It's really bad that a wireless version ThinkPad keyboard
with TrackPoint doesn't support Connect USB line to use.
What keyboard are you using ? Shot and Share it to here!
@Poto Inland MK-F RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
https://www.microcenter.com/product/611524/inland-mk-f-rgb-mechanical-gaming-keyboard-kt-red-switches
Running on laptops but have a Logitech K200 for some occasional needings.
I've been using the a4tech rfkb-25 left-handed keyboard for a long time. It is very convenient to use.)