It's a wired keyboard

keyboard with TrackPoint

This is the only keyboard I'm using and I love ThinkPad keyboard

I can't accept other keyboards. Because I use a TrackPoint, when I need to use the mouse briefly in the middle of typing, my hands can operate the mouse directly on the keyboard without raising my hand to leave the keyboard to touch the mouse

I bought it two, One for Company and One for Home.

It's really bad that a wireless version ThinkPad keyboard

with TrackPoint doesn't support Connect USB line to use.

What keyboard are you using ? Shot and Share it to here!