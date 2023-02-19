News Feed Eradicator (extension) doesn't work on Web Panels
Hi
I'm using "News Feed Eradicator" to manage my Social Media addiction, and I'm using panels to easily open social media and quickly return to previous context.
For some reason, the extension work well when using a regular tab but not on web panels.
Any idea?
@dehyde Yes. Extensions are currently all disabled in web panels. This happened due to a security update of chromium. It is still unclear if and when extensions will work again in panels.
@Dancer18
Unfortunate. Thank you
After a recent release when Vivaldi started supporting extensions on web panels this was resolved.
Today I opened Vivaldi and while other extensions worked on web panels, this one didn't (did work on a regular tab though).
@dehyde Yes, I have the same problem and filed already a bug report: VB-105929 .