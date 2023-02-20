[デスクトップ版]5.7に更新後ハードウェアアクセラレーションが効かない
・Vivaldi ご利用環境、OS と Vivaldi のバージョン(何bit版か含め)
cpu--core i7 3770k グラボ--gtx750ti lubuntu20.04-64bit
・再現手順（ステップ・バイ・ステップ）
5.6.2867.62-1から5.7.2921.53-1に更新直後から
ハードウェアアクセラレーションが全て効かない
vivaldi://gpuを見るとopenGLすら無効になっている
・本来あるべき挙動
DRDC、video encode、webgpu以外
アクセラレーションが有効になっている
・実際の挙動
全て無効になる（openGLすら無効）
・補足情報
数回バージョンを戻したり最新にしたりしたが改善しない
グラフィックドライババージョンを変更しても変わらない
現在は5.6にて使用中（もちろんアクセラレーションは有効）
以下のコマンドでバージョンを固定している
$ echo vivaldi-stable hold | sudo dpkg --set-selections
他のchrome系ブラウザ（chrome、brave）では発生していない
不足部分があったらご指摘ください。
よろしくお願いします。
分けて投稿します。
これで何か分かるでしょうか？
Graphics Feature Status
Canvas: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Disabled
Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled
Compositing: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled
OpenGL: Disabled
Rasterization: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
Raw Draw: Enabled
Video Decode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
Vulkan: Disabled
WebGL: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
WebGL2: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
WebGPU: Disabled
Problems Detected
WebGPU has been disabled via blocklist or the command line.
Disabled Features: webgpu
Accelerated video encode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line.
Disabled Features: video_encode
Gpu compositing has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line. The browser will fall back to software compositing and hardware acceleration will be unavailable.
Disabled Features: gpu_compositing
-
Version Information
Data exported
2023-02-19T05:05:59.565Z
Chrome version
Chrome/110.0.5481.111
Operating system
Linux 5.4.0-139-generic
Software rendering list URL
https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/1f9ed5e886e14e8f1c4b9c6057f9010e2387d43d/gpu/config/software_rendering_list.json
Driver bug list URL
https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/1f9ed5e886e14e8f1c4b9c6057f9010e2387d43d/gpu/config/gpu_driver_bug_list.json
ANGLE commit id
unknown hash
2D graphics backend
Skia/110 aab9fb4100da797d25fe340e9a2fcb2ae30fc2e1
Command Line
/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --disk-cache-dir=/mnt/ramdisk/vivaldi --start-maximized --use-gl=desktop --enable-features=VaapiVideoDecoder --flag-switches-begin --enable-gpu-rasterization --enable-quic --enable-webgpu-developer-features --enable-zero-copy --ignore-gpu-blocklist --enable-smooth-scrolling --enable-features=VaapiVideoDecoder,CanvasOopRasterization,EnableDrDc,RawDraw,UseDMSAAForTiles,Vulkan --disable-features=ReaderMode --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=plank-3782-takashi-/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable-2_TIME10570757 --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml
Decoding
Encoding
Vulkan Information
Device Performance Information
Log Messages
GpuProcessHost: The GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay.
GpuProcessHost: The GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay.
GpuProcessHost: The GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay.
GpuProcessHost: The GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay.
GpuProcessHost: The GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay.
GpuProcessHost: The GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay.
[886442:886442:0219/140553.322738:ERROR:gl_factory.cc(128)] : Requested GL implementation (gl=desktop-gl,angle=none) not found in allowed implementations: [(gl=egl-angle,angle=default),(gl=egl-gles2,angle=none),(gl=egl-angle,angle=swiftshader)].
[886442:886442:0219/140553.339320:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(186)] : Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization
GpuProcessHost: The GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay.
GpuProcessHost: The GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay.
[886474:886474:0219/140553.438355:ERROR:gl_factory.cc(128)] : Requested GL implementation (gl=desktop-gl,angle=none) not found in allowed implementations: [(gl=egl-angle,angle=default),(gl=egl-gles2,angle=none),(gl=egl-angle,angle=swiftshader)].
[886474:886474:0219/140553.456311:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(186)] : Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization
GpuProcessHost: The GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay.
[886482:886482:0219/140553.623255:WARNING:sandbox_linux.cc(393)] : InitializeSandbox() called with multiple threads in process gpu-process.
ahojo Vivaldi Team
報告・詳細情報の共有、ありがとうございます
社内にて同環境にて発生している報告が見られましたので、本件も共有させていただきました。
@ahojo だいぶ時間が経過しましたが・・・変化があったので報告しておきます。
ずっと同じバージョンでも問題ないかと思ってましたがどうしても不具合が出てきます。特にアドオン関係でもう追加などできない状態です。
そこでダメ元で最新バージョン6.6.3271.50 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)を試したところ起動すらしませんでした。
他のブラウザでいろいろ検索したところたまたま目に入った起動オプション（--v=1）があったのでそれを意味も分からずなんとなく追加したところなんと無事に起動できました。
ちゃんとgpuの項目も設定できてます。
設定画面がチラついたり起動時に特定ページを指定すると起動しなかったりと少々問題はありますが、ここでは触れないことにします。
設定フォルダのバックアップをとりながら以前と同等の環境まで戻すことができてます。
関係してるかは分かりませんが今まで普通に動作してたchromeとbraveがある更新を境に全く起動しなくなったのもありますから
もしかしたらvivaldiだけの問題ではないかもしれません。
chromiumは特に問題なく最新版が動作してます。