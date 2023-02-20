DAWN Info

<Discrete GPU> Vulkan backend - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti

[Default Toggle Names]

lazy_clear_resource_on_first_use: https://crbug.com/dawn/145: Clears resource to zero on first usage. This initializes the resource so that no dirty bits from recycled memory is present in the new resource.

use_temporary_buffer_in_texture_to_texture_copy: https://crbug.com/dawn/42: Split texture-to-texture copy into two copies: copy from source texture into a temporary buffer, and copy from the temporary buffer into the destination texture when copying between compressed textures that don't have block-aligned sizes. This workaround is enabled by default on all Vulkan drivers to solve an issue in the Vulkan SPEC about the texture-to-texture copies with compressed formats. See #1005 (https://github.com/KhronosGroup/Vulkan-Docs/issues/1005) for more details.

vulkan_use_d32s8: https://crbug.com/dawn/286: Vulkan mandates support of either D32_FLOAT_S8 or D24_UNORM_S8. When available the backend will use D32S8 (toggle to on) but setting the toggle to off will make it use the D24S8 format when possible.

disallow_unsafe_apis: http://crbug.com/1138528: Produces validation errors on API entry points or parameter combinations that aren't considered secure yet.

use_vulkan_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory_extension: https://crbug.com/dawn/1302: Initialize workgroup memory with OpConstantNull on Vulkan when the Vulkan extension VK_KHR_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory is supported.

[WebGPU Forced Toggles - enabled]

disallow_spirv: https://crbug.com/1214923: Disallow usage of SPIR-V completely so that only WGSL is used for shader modules. This is useful to prevent a Chromium renderer process from successfully sending SPIR-V code to be compiled in the GPU process.

[Supported Features]

texture-compression-bc

pipeline-statistics-query

timestamp-query

timestamp-query-inside-passes

depth-clip-control

depth32float-stencil8

chromium-experimental-dp4a

indirect-first-instance

rg11b10ufloat-renderable

dawn-internal-usages

dawn-native

<CPU> Vulkan backend - llvmpipe (LLVM 12.0.0, 256 bits)

[Default Toggle Names]

lazy_clear_resource_on_first_use: https://crbug.com/dawn/145: Clears resource to zero on first usage. This initializes the resource so that no dirty bits from recycled memory is present in the new resource.

use_temporary_buffer_in_texture_to_texture_copy: https://crbug.com/dawn/42: Split texture-to-texture copy into two copies: copy from source texture into a temporary buffer, and copy from the temporary buffer into the destination texture when copying between compressed textures that don't have block-aligned sizes. This workaround is enabled by default on all Vulkan drivers to solve an issue in the Vulkan SPEC about the texture-to-texture copies with compressed formats. See #1005 (https://github.com/KhronosGroup/Vulkan-Docs/issues/1005) for more details.

vulkan_use_d32s8: https://crbug.com/dawn/286: Vulkan mandates support of either D32_FLOAT_S8 or D24_UNORM_S8. When available the backend will use D32S8 (toggle to on) but setting the toggle to off will make it use the D24S8 format when possible.

vulkan_use_s8: https://crbug.com/dawn/666: Vulkan has a pure stencil8 format but it is not universally available. When this toggle is on, the backend will use S8 for the stencil8 format, otherwise it will fallback to D32S8 or D24S8.

disallow_unsafe_apis: http://crbug.com/1138528: Produces validation errors on API entry points or parameter combinations that aren't considered secure yet.

[WebGPU Forced Toggles - enabled]

disallow_spirv: https://crbug.com/1214923: Disallow usage of SPIR-V completely so that only WGSL is used for shader modules. This is useful to prevent a Chromium renderer process from successfully sending SPIR-V code to be compiled in the GPU process.

[Supported Features]

texture-compression-bc

pipeline-statistics-query

timestamp-query

timestamp-query-inside-passes

depth32float-stencil8

indirect-first-instance

rg11b10ufloat-renderable

dawn-internal-usages

dawn-native

<CPU> Vulkan backend - SwiftShader Device (Subzero)

[Default Toggle Names]

lazy_clear_resource_on_first_use: https://crbug.com/dawn/145: Clears resource to zero on first usage. This initializes the resource so that no dirty bits from recycled memory is present in the new resource.

use_temporary_buffer_in_texture_to_texture_copy: https://crbug.com/dawn/42: Split texture-to-texture copy into two copies: copy from source texture into a temporary buffer, and copy from the temporary buffer into the destination texture when copying between compressed textures that don't have block-aligned sizes. This workaround is enabled by default on all Vulkan drivers to solve an issue in the Vulkan SPEC about the texture-to-texture copies with compressed formats. See #1005 (https://github.com/KhronosGroup/Vulkan-Docs/issues/1005) for more details.

vulkan_use_d32s8: https://crbug.com/dawn/286: Vulkan mandates support of either D32_FLOAT_S8 or D24_UNORM_S8. When available the backend will use D32S8 (toggle to on) but setting the toggle to off will make it use the D24S8 format when possible.

vulkan_use_s8: https://crbug.com/dawn/666: Vulkan has a pure stencil8 format but it is not universally available. When this toggle is on, the backend will use S8 for the stencil8 format, otherwise it will fallback to D32S8 or D24S8.

disallow_unsafe_apis: http://crbug.com/1138528: Produces validation errors on API entry points or parameter combinations that aren't considered secure yet.

use_vulkan_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory_extension: https://crbug.com/dawn/1302: Initialize workgroup memory with OpConstantNull on Vulkan when the Vulkan extension VK_KHR_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory is supported.

[WebGPU Forced Toggles - enabled]

disallow_spirv: https://crbug.com/1214923: Disallow usage of SPIR-V completely so that only WGSL is used for shader modules. This is useful to prevent a Chromium renderer process from successfully sending SPIR-V code to be compiled in the GPU process.

[Supported Features]

texture-compression-bc

texture-compression-etc2

texture-compression-astc

timestamp-query

timestamp-query-inside-passes

depth-clip-control

depth32float-stencil8

indirect-first-instance

rg11b10ufloat-renderable

dawn-internal-usages

dawn-native

<CPU> OpenGLES backend - ANGLE (Google, Vulkan 1.3.0 (SwiftShader Device (Subzero) (0x0000C0DE)), SwiftShader driver-5.0.0)

[Default Toggle Names]

lazy_clear_resource_on_first_use: https://crbug.com/dawn/145: Clears resource to zero on first usage. This initializes the resource so that no dirty bits from recycled memory is present in the new resource.

disable_base_vertex: https://crbug.com/dawn/343: Disables the use of non-zero base vertex which is unsupported on some platforms.

disable_base_instance: https://crbug.com/dawn/343: Disables the use of non-zero base instance which is unsupported on some platforms.

disable_indexed_draw_buffers: https://crbug.com/dawn/582: Disables the use of indexed draw buffer state which is unsupported on some platforms.

disable_snorm_read: https://crbug.com/dawn/667: Disables reading from Snorm textures which is unsupported on some platforms.

disallow_unsafe_apis: http://crbug.com/1138528: Produces validation errors on API entry points or parameter combinations that aren't considered secure yet.

flush_before_client_wait_sync: https://crbug.com/dawn/633: Call glFlush before glClientWaitSync to work around bugs in the latter

use_placeholder_fragment_in_vertex_only_pipeline: https://crbug.com/dawn/136: Use a placeholder empty fragment shader in vertex only render pipeline. This toggle must be enabled for OpenGL ES backend, and serves as a workaround by default enabled on some Metal devices with Intel GPU to ensure the depth result is correct.

[WebGPU Forced Toggles - enabled]

disallow_spirv: https://crbug.com/1214923: Disallow usage of SPIR-V completely so that only WGSL is used for shader modules. This is useful to prevent a Chromium renderer process from successfully sending SPIR-V code to be compiled in the GPU process.

[Supported Features]

texture-compression-bc

dawn-internal-usages

dawn-native

Version Information

Data exported

2023-02-19T05:05:59.565Z

Chrome version

Chrome/110.0.5481.111

Operating system

Linux 5.4.0-139-generic

Software rendering list URL

https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/1f9ed5e886e14e8f1c4b9c6057f9010e2387d43d/gpu/config/software_rendering_list.json

Driver bug list URL

https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/1f9ed5e886e14e8f1c4b9c6057f9010e2387d43d/gpu/config/gpu_driver_bug_list.json

ANGLE commit id

unknown hash

2D graphics backend

Skia/110 aab9fb4100da797d25fe340e9a2fcb2ae30fc2e1

Command Line

/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --disk-cache-dir=/mnt/ramdisk/vivaldi --start-maximized --use-gl=desktop --enable-features=VaapiVideoDecoder --flag-switches-begin --enable-gpu-rasterization --enable-quic --enable-webgpu-developer-features --enable-zero-copy --ignore-gpu-blocklist --enable-smooth-scrolling --enable-features=VaapiVideoDecoder,CanvasOopRasterization,EnableDrDc,RawDraw,UseDMSAAForTiles,Vulkan --disable-features=ReaderMode --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=plank-3782-takashi-/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable-2_TIME10570757 --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml

Driver Information

Initialization time

123

In-process GPU

false

Passthrough Command Decoder

true

Sandboxed

false

GPU0

VENDOR= 0xffff [Google Inc. (Google)], DEVICE=0xffff [ANGLE (Google, Vulkan 1.3.0 (SwiftShader Device (Subzero) (0x0000C0DE)), SwiftShader driver-5.0.0)], DRIVER_VENDOR=SwANGLE, DRIVER_VERSION=5.0.0 ACTIVE

Optimus

false

AMD switchable

false

GPU CUDA compute capability major version

0

Pixel shader version

1.00

Vertex shader version

1.00

Max. MSAA samples

4

Machine model name

Machine model version

GL_VENDOR

Google Inc. (Google)

GL_RENDERER

ANGLE (Google, Vulkan 1.3.0 (SwiftShader Device (Subzero) (0x0000C0DE)), SwiftShader driver-5.0.0)

GL_VERSION

OpenGL ES 2.0.0 (ANGLE 2.1.0 git hash: unknown hash)

GL_EXTENSIONS

GL_AMD_performance_monitor GL_ANGLE_base_vertex_base_instance GL_ANGLE_base_vertex_base_instance_shader_builtin GL_ANGLE_client_arrays GL_ANGLE_compressed_texture_etc GL_ANGLE_depth_texture GL_ANGLE_framebuffer_blit GL_ANGLE_framebuffer_multisample GL_ANGLE_get_image GL_ANGLE_get_serialized_context_string GL_ANGLE_get_tex_level_parameter GL_ANGLE_instanced_arrays GL_ANGLE_memory_object_flags GL_ANGLE_memory_size GL_ANGLE_multi_draw GL_ANGLE_program_cache_control GL_ANGLE_read_only_depth_stencil_feedback_loops GL_ANGLE_relaxed_vertex_attribute_type GL_ANGLE_request_extension GL_ANGLE_rgbx_internal_format GL_ANGLE_robust_client_memory GL_ANGLE_robust_fragment_shader_output GL_ANGLE_robust_resource_initialization GL_ANGLE_texture_compression_dxt3 GL_ANGLE_texture_compression_dxt5 GL_ANGLE_texture_usage GL_ANGLE_vulkan_image GL_APPLE_clip_distance GL_CHROMIUM_bind_generates_resource GL_CHROMIUM_bind_uniform_location GL_CHROMIUM_color_buffer_float_rgb GL_CHROMIUM_color_buffer_float_rgba GL_CHROMIUM_copy_compressed_texture GL_CHROMIUM_copy_texture GL_CHROMIUM_lose_context GL_CHROMIUM_texture_filtering_hint GL_EXT_EGL_image_external_wrap_modes GL_EXT_base_instance GL_EXT_blend_minmax GL_EXT_buffer_storage GL_EXT_clip_control GL_EXT_color_buffer_half_float GL_EXT_compressed_ETC1_RGB8_sub_texture GL_EXT_copy_image GL_EXT_debug_label GL_EXT_debug_marker GL_EXT_discard_framebuffer GL_EXT_disjoint_timer_query GL_EXT_draw_buffers GL_EXT_draw_elements_base_vertex GL_EXT_float_blend GL_EXT_frag_depth GL_EXT_instanced_arrays GL_EXT_map_buffer_range GL_EXT_memory_object GL_EXT_memory_object_fd GL_EXT_multi_draw_indirect GL_EXT_occlusion_query_boolean GL_EXT_read_format_bgra GL_EXT_robustness GL_EXT_sRGB GL_EXT_sRGB_write_control GL_EXT_semaphore GL_EXT_semaphore_fd GL_EXT_separate_shader_objects GL_EXT_shader_framebuffer_fetch GL_EXT_shader_framebuffer_fetch_non_coherent GL_EXT_shader_non_constant_global_initializers GL_EXT_shader_texture_lod GL_EXT_shadow_samplers GL_EXT_texture_border_clamp GL_EXT_texture_compression_bptc GL_EXT_texture_compression_dxt1 GL_EXT_texture_compression_rgtc GL_EXT_texture_compression_s3tc_srgb GL_EXT_texture_filter_anisotropic GL_EXT_texture_format_BGRA8888 GL_EXT_texture_rg GL_EXT_texture_sRGB_decode GL_EXT_texture_storage GL_EXT_texture_type_2_10_10_10_REV GL_EXT_unpack_subimage GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced GL_KHR_debug GL_KHR_robust_buffer_access_behavior GL_KHR_texture_compression_astc_ldr GL_NV_depth_buffer_float2 GL_NV_fence GL_NV_framebuffer_blit GL_NV_pack_subimage GL_NV_pixel_buffer_object GL_NV_read_depth GL_NV_read_depth_stencil GL_NV_read_stencil GL_OES_EGL_image GL_OES_EGL_image_external GL_OES_EGL_sync GL_OES_compressed_EAC_R11_signed_texture GL_OES_compressed_EAC_R11_unsigned_texture GL_OES_compressed_EAC_RG11_signed_texture GL_OES_compressed_EAC_RG11_unsigned_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC1_RGB8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_RGB8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_RGBA8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_punchthroughA_RGBA8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_punchthroughA_sRGB8_alpha_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_sRGB8_alpha8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_sRGB8_texture GL_OES_depth24 GL_OES_depth32 GL_OES_depth_texture GL_OES_depth_texture_cube_map GL_OES_draw_elements_base_vertex GL_OES_element_index_uint GL_OES_fbo_render_mipmap GL_OES_get_program_binary GL_OES_mapbuffer GL_OES_packed_depth_stencil GL_OES_primitive_bounding_box GL_OES_rgb8_rgba8 GL_OES_sample_shading GL_OES_standard_derivatives GL_OES_surfaceless_context GL_OES_texture_3D GL_OES_texture_border_clamp GL_OES_texture_float GL_OES_texture_float_linear GL_OES_texture_half_float GL_OES_texture_half_float_linear GL_OES_texture_npot GL_OES_texture_stencil8 GL_OES_vertex_array_object GL_OES_vertex_half_float

Disabled Extensions

Disabled WebGL Extensions

Window system binding vendor

Google Inc. (Google)

Window system binding version

1.5 (ANGLE 2.1.0 git hash: unknown hash)

Window system binding extensions

EGL_EXT_create_context_robustness EGL_ANGLE_surface_orientation EGL_KHR_create_context EGL_KHR_image EGL_KHR_image_base EGL_EXT_image_gl_colorspace EGL_KHR_gl_colorspace EGL_KHR_gl_texture_2D_image EGL_KHR_gl_texture_cubemap_image EGL_KHR_gl_renderbuffer_image EGL_KHR_get_all_proc_addresses EGL_KHR_fence_sync EGL_KHR_wait_sync EGL_ANGLE_create_context_webgl_compatibility EGL_CHROMIUM_create_context_bind_generates_resource EGL_KHR_swap_buffers_with_damage EGL_EXT_pixel_format_float EGL_KHR_surfaceless_context EGL_ANGLE_display_texture_share_group EGL_ANGLE_display_semaphore_share_group EGL_ANGLE_create_context_client_arrays EGL_ANGLE_program_cache_control EGL_ANGLE_robust_resource_initialization EGL_ANGLE_create_context_extensions_enabled EGL_ANDROID_blob_cache EGL_ANDROID_recordable EGL_ANGLE_create_context_backwards_compatible EGL_KHR_no_config_context EGL_IMG_context_priority EGL_KHR_create_context_no_error EGL_KHR_reusable_sync EGL_EXT_buffer_age EGL_ANGLE_create_surface_swap_interval EGL_ANGLE_vulkan_image EGL_KHR_partial_update

XDG_CURRENT_DESKTOP

LXQt

XDG_SESSION_TYPE

x11

Ozone platform

x11

Direct rendering version

unknown

Reset notification strategy

0x8252

GPU process crash count

0

gfx::BufferFormats supported for allocation and texturing

R_8: not supported, R_16: not supported, RG_88: not supported, RG_1616: not supported, BGR_565: not supported, RGBA_4444: not supported, RGBX_8888: not supported, RGBA_8888: not supported, BGRX_8888: not supported, BGRA_1010102: not supported, RGBA_1010102: not supported, BGRA_8888: not supported, RGBA_F16: not supported, YVU_420: not supported, YUV_420_BIPLANAR: not supported, YUVA_420_TRIPLANAR: not supported, P010: not supported

Compositor Information

Tile Update Mode

Zero-copy

Partial Raster

Disabled

GpuMemoryBuffers Status

R_8

Software only

R_16

Software only

RG_88

Software only

RG_1616

Software only

BGR_565

Software only

RGBA_4444

Software only

RGBX_8888

Software only

RGBA_8888

Software only

BGRX_8888

Software only

BGRA_1010102

Software only

RGBA_1010102

Software only

BGRA_8888

Software only

RGBA_F16

Software only

YVU_420

Software only

YUV_420_BIPLANAR

Software only

YUVA_420_TRIPLANAR

Software only

P010

Software only

Display(s) Information

Info

Display[1] bounds=[0,0 1920x1080], workarea=[0,28 1920x1052], scale=1, rotation=0, panel_rotation=0 external.

Color space (all)

{primaries:BT709, transfer:SRGB, matrix:RGB, range:FULL}

Buffer format (all)

BGRA_8888

Color volume

{name:'srgb', r:[0.6400, 0.3300], g:[0.3000, 0.6000], b:[0.1500, 0.3300], w:[0.3127, 0.3290]}

SDR white level in nits

203

HDR relative maximum luminance

1

Bits per color component

8

Bits per pixel

24

Refresh Rate in Hz

60

Video Acceleration Information

Decoding

Encoding

Vulkan Information

Device Performance Information

Log Messages

GpuProcessHost: The GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay.

GpuProcessHost: The GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay.

GpuProcessHost: The GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay.

GpuProcessHost: The GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay.

GpuProcessHost: The GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay.

GpuProcessHost: The GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay.

[886442:886442:0219/140553.322738:ERROR:gl_factory.cc(128)] : Requested GL implementation (gl=desktop-gl,angle=none) not found in allowed implementations: [(gl=egl-angle,angle=default),(gl=egl-gles2,angle=none),(gl=egl-angle,angle=swiftshader)].

[886442:886442:0219/140553.339320:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(186)] : Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization

GpuProcessHost: The GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay.

GpuProcessHost: The GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay.

[886474:886474:0219/140553.438355:ERROR:gl_factory.cc(128)] : Requested GL implementation (gl=desktop-gl,angle=none) not found in allowed implementations: [(gl=egl-angle,angle=default),(gl=egl-gles2,angle=none),(gl=egl-angle,angle=swiftshader)].

[886474:886474:0219/140553.456311:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(186)] : Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization

GpuProcessHost: The GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay.

[886482:886482:0219/140553.623255:WARNING:sandbox_linux.cc(393)] : InitializeSandbox() called with multiple threads in process gpu-process.