Safari Passwords to Vivaldi?
Hi... would like to transfer everything over to Vivaldi, but don't see an option to import my passwords from Safari to Vivaldi. I have a CSV file from Safari... is there any way to do this? Please and thanks!
@BozRoz
@BozRoz Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Please see:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/
However, there might be bugs or problems, I don't know if Safari is supported, but I'm on Windows
If you already have a Chrome-compatible CSV file, you can import it manually.
- Go to
vivaldi://flags
- Find the flag
vivaldi://flags/#password-import
- Set it to Enabled
- Restart Vivaldi
- Go to
chrome://settings/passwords
- Click the 3-dot menu next to the Add button
- Import Passwords
- Choose the CSV file
Note: It's important the CSV file is in the correct format:
name,url,username,password
EDIT: I just saw the CSV procedure is also documented in the Help doc
- Go to
@Pathduck Hi, thanks... I already tried that and it doesn't work. I guess it is obvious that Safari is not Chrome compatible. Too bad! Oh well, I guess I will have to try and remember my ID/passwords!
Hi,
Just acommodate the Safari CSV columns to Chromium's style
https://appleinsider.com/inside/ios-16/tips/how-to-export-safari-passwords-in-ios-16-and-macos-ventura
Save a Password in Vivaldi and export to CSV to view Column names and order.
Edit accordingly.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@BozRoz
@BozRoz So how does Safari's exported CSV look? It should be a relatively quick task with a good text editor to edit the file to have the required columns.
name,url,username,password
For instance mine looks like this:
login.vivaldi.net,https://login.vivaldi.net/,pathduck,<password_here>
And it's just a CSV (Comma Separated Values) file - just plain text.
You can open it in a text editor to see the passwords... so no need to "remember" anything.
And when you say "doesn't work" - what exactly "doesn't work"?
Please give more details, what error message do you get? Does it say anything about how many passwords were imported etc?
For instance for me when testing my exported CSV file (from Vivaldi of course), I get:
Note: it says "Google Password Manager" but that's just because Vivaldi developers have not bothered changing this text
@Pathduck
Sorry, it doesn't work with me, to import Safari-Passwords into Vivaldi. On vivaldi://flags it shows nothing (no maching experiments) when I search for «vivaldi://flags/#password-import» or «#password-import» or «password-import».
What to do?