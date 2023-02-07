Option to always load external content
I know that because of privacy means the mail doesn't load external content, but please make an option to "Always load external content". At least an option to work with Inbox (excluding Spam).
I have recently started to use Vivaldi as an email client, and I love it. The only thing I can't figure out, is how to globally enable loading of images in emails. I know this is possible to do on a per-contact basis, but I would like to enable it globally. I suppose this is possible, but can't figure out how to do it.
What should I do?
@koraxcz At present, has to be done on a per-sender basis.
Thanks. Is there a feature request for this that I could support? Vivaldi is excellent and this seems to be like the only downside for me.
@koraxcz Not aware of there being any such feature request.
So far, you appear to be the first to want it.
I tried find in app not succeeded and in FQA no info about it (I leaved feedback)
Thanks
@Alexkmr There is no such option. It would not be secure.
One can only persistently approve external content per-sender.
williamcallahan
Currently, it appears the permission for loading external content in the mail client message view is on an individual sender basis only, and there is no universal setting that can be enabled/disabled for all senders to have this permission.
I realize some strongly desire this to not be enabled, hence the need for the option. All other modern email clients render emails properly, including images, but Vivaldi cannot without this option available.
@williamcallahan Strange. Even Gmail asks, it doesn't load automatically.
williamcallahan
@sgunhouse yes, Gmail has a common configuration: you can give sweeping authorization for all senders or just one.
I’m looking for the sweeping authorization [option] for all senders.
I second this. I had this enabled on Gmail for over a decade without any issues, and don't really see any reason to lose this. This would be a good option.
If you allow all messages to load external content, then eventually you're going to open a spam message that has such, and that'll tell the spammers that this is a good address, and you'll get tons more. And don't forget the pics in the adult spam.
If Vivaldi had a builtin spam filter like most programs, it wouldn't be so bad. But without one, most spam goes to your Inbox.
@Ayespy He is not the only one with this request. Me too. I supose that there is more people with this annoyance but not all them write to the forum.
Pesala Ambassador
Vote for the existing request: Always-on "Load external content" option
Pesala Ambassador
@Pesala This request has more votes. So I'll merge them here.
@fred8615 you make good points but this should be up to the users' discretion. My gmail (and my fastmail) does a very good job of identifying and removing spam so that I rarely see it. I can't speak to other services but right now the main thing preventing me from using Vivaldi mail is this requirement to mark each sender as "safe". Perhaps a compromise option would be to be able to select a bunch of emails or individual senders from a list (not necessarily contacts) and mark them as safe to load external content.
I would like to have this feature as well! I second the motion!
Thanks!
Bumping this. With all the other options Vivaldi offers surely this can be added to the mix! Thank you