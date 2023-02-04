I am afraid you are not providing enough information (more details is needed about the text of the certificate errors). Once you pass such dialogs the site is always ranked as unsecure.

Common issues:

If you get a warning about "unknown certificate issuer" or similar, then your system certificate repository is probably out of date. This is especially a possibility if when using an End-Of-Life version of Windows. (Windows 7, for example, is missing the Root certificate used by Vivaldi.net, unless manually updated).

Wrong system time might also be possibility, but in this case that would mean 6-8 months wrong in either direction.