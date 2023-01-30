How do I turn off the quick search engine change feature?
Sometimes the first word in my search is a single letter. Usually an abbreviation for something to do with medicine, but this has happened for various circumstances where the first word of my search happens to be a lone letter. Vivaldi doesn't allow me to just put in a letter into my default search, that automatically changes the search engine which I have to exit out of the page, reopen a new page, change my search engine to a different search engine, change it back to my default one, and then it lets me type what I want. I thought turning off this very specific and peculiar feature would have been easy, but I can't find it anywhere in the settings. Does anyone know how to turn this off? Thanks in advance.
mib2berlin
@Troll23
Hi, try to disable "Show Search Engine Suggestion", it also depends on you use the space key or not.
G_ search on Google, E_ search on Ecosia for example.
You can only change this nickname in a desktop install with Vivaldi sync enabled.
Cheers, mib
It's not what we need. We want to choose pressing buttons of engines, but don't have nicknames like "g" for Google.
@mib2berlin So for clarity before I delete this account, I have never had search suggestions enabled, but from this suggestion I enabled it to see the difference, zero difference. I think disabling "search suggestions" was an intended feature, something left in the settings but not actually programmed in the browser. It seems that the solution for this, like every issue on Android right now, is the same work around. Download it for desktop, do what you want on desktop, and hope those settings carry over to your android. Whether or not you ever want to use this on desktop.