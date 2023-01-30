Sometimes the first word in my search is a single letter. Usually an abbreviation for something to do with medicine, but this has happened for various circumstances where the first word of my search happens to be a lone letter. Vivaldi doesn't allow me to just put in a letter into my default search, that automatically changes the search engine which I have to exit out of the page, reopen a new page, change my search engine to a different search engine, change it back to my default one, and then it lets me type what I want. I thought turning off this very specific and peculiar feature would have been easy, but I can't find it anywhere in the settings. Does anyone know how to turn this off? Thanks in advance.