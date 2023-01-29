Hi,

I guess this would be a low priority for V.

Current works

Inherited from chromium, as many other features

You would search and suggest into https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/list

Then will be "auto added" in V.

For the moment,

Not sure whether you use that PadLock but you may check some Passwords options at Extra Steps.

