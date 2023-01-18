Vivaldi becomes unresponsive on Linux Mint
-
I've had a problem under Linux Mint under 21 and 21.1 where once Vivaldi has a few tabs open it will randomly stop responding to any mouse activity in the page and it must be closed and reopened (or the tabs dragged to a new session). I kept hoping the problem would go away after an update or my upgrade (full reinstall) to 21.1, but it's still here. I've turned off hardware acceleration, but it didn't make a difference.
-
@bryede
Hi, some user have this issue on Linux, Windows but nobody know why. I have it maybe 4-5 times a week on Opensuse Linux.
Did you use your user data from the old install in the new or did you start Vivaldi from scratch?
There was a thread about some time ago but I cant find it at moment.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Hey, everything has been reinstalled from scratch, then I sign-in to sync the new install. Everything seems less stable since I left Mint 20.3.
-
I have discovered a clue as to what is happening.
When Vivaldi stops responding to mouse clicks:
-
While I'm holding the right mouse button, I can once again click on things using the left button.
-
If I hold the left button, the right button becomes the "back" button.
-
If I hold the middle button, the right button brings up a context menu as it should.
It looks like the button assignments are getting scrambled under some circumstances.
EDIT: The above doesn't always seem to work. So, I don't think it gets messed up exactly the same way every time, but if I mash enough buttons it eventually takes an action.
-
-
@bryede
I will try to reproduce it if Vivaldi freeze again, I had once today, and report back.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin I've got it happening in a window right now.
Holding right and clicking left goes back to the previous page.
Doing the opposite (Hold L, Press R) goes forward a page.
Can't seem to get any other combination to do anything.
-
@bryede
Yeah I got the same, rocker gestures work but nothing else, I have to restart Vivaldi to get it to work again.
I hope a developer can reproduce it at some point.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Me too. I sent a bug report and described what's happening and linked to this thread.
-
@bryede
Can you add the bug VB number here, please?
Iirc there is a bug report already, I guess this will be closed as duplicate but anyway, it get more attention.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Sure. VB-94721
-
@bryede
Thanks, can you to disable hardware acceleration for some time?
Settings > Webpages
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin It's been off for a while. That was one of the first things I tried.
-
I'm not 100% sure, but it seems like it's easier to trigger if I click on page elements while the page is still loading.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Chromium and Vivaldi is a troublemaker on Mint Una, too.
Freezeing or crashing after print on web page or web app.
-
@DoctorG Hmm, I should try Chromium to see if anything similar happens. I love using Vivaldi, but this problem happens a couple times a day and it's getting very tiresome.
EDIT: Another thing, I have a laptop that I set up almost exactly the same way as my desktop and the problem doesn't happen there, so hardware/driver related?
@mib2berlin What graphics card are you running? I'm using a (from System Info) Radeon R7 240/340 / Radeon 520.
-
@bryede
Hi, sorry for the late reply, I can reproduce it only on my laptop with integrated Intel UHD 620 but not on my AMD system.
Specs in my signature.
Cheers, mib
-
@bryede said in Vivaldi becomes unresponsive on Linux Mint:
@mib2berlin Sure. VB-94721
I confirmed VB-94721 as i can repro on Linux Mint 21.1, Cinnamon, Mouse Logitech MX Master 3
When run in terminal, nothing appears in it when freeze occurs
-
It's a shame that LM 21 has so many bugs. It was foreseeable early on for visitors to the Linux Mint forum only.
So I continue to have my main PC with LM 20.3 Cinnamon. LM 21 I have on the notebook, freshly installed and updated to LM 21.1, however I use it too infrequently to experience the bug described.
-
Hello,
This was happening to me on Mint 20.3 and I wrongly thought it was due to Mint so I updated to Mint 21.2
It is still happening with various failure modes
-
Will sometimes freeze the computer completely no mouse cursor and no response to clicks
-
Mouse cursor exists but mouse is completely ineffective with computer ignoring mouse clicks. This can eventually lead to complete freezing of computer as in 1 above. Alternatively there are times when I can leave the computer for 30 minutes and when I come back it is fixed and the computer is responding correctly to the mouse again.
-