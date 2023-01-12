We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
File upload chooser prompt not working on any website
I understand that wayland is not currently usable in a stable way but I wish I hadn't discovered this bug at such a critical time for me, but anyway...
As the title says, can't upload any file because the prompt won't show up, I click on "upload" and nothing happens. It's been a long time since I had needed to upload a file so I don't remember when it broke, but I know that it worked halfway through last year. It works on firefox.
Hyprland desktop environment
Wayland arch linux (endeavourOS)
Vivaldi 5.6.2867.50 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 30007b46836fcb1b1c6e4f750e7804c408822d8f
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 10.8.168.22
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/108.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=WebRTCPipeWireCapturer --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/dominick/.config/vivaldi/Default
DoctorG Ambassador
@Nekros Any test website to check this without any registration needed?
mib2berlin
@Nekros
Hi, I simply choose a file on the Imgur page and it upload automatically, no button needed.
Do you use drag and drop?
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Drag and drop work the same, any security extension running? Test this in Guest profile: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
I already tested with private profile with no extensions. Drag and drop works no problem. It's just the file picker that doesn't show up when trying to upload. I initially thought there was something wrong with my setup but this works on firefox so it's not my system. At least not entirely...
@Nekros
Hm, do you meant this for "File Picker"?
I have the Vivaldi Ad blocker enabled but you can try to disable it with the shield icon in the address bar.
Maybe on filter list disable the view/load of the icon.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin No, i mean the native window that should open when you click on it. Nothing happens when in click on that button on vivaldi.
Alright, i apologize, i just remembered that I had messed with xdg-desktop-portals and I had both the hyprland, gtk and gnome versions installed. Uninstalling xdg-desktop-portal-gnome solved it.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Nekros Thanks for sharing.
You fixed your broken desktop installation.
christopherpfair
I just started having this problem on my work desktop but at home it works fine....
neofetch
./o. christopher@chrisfair-desktop-endeavour
./sssso- ---------------------------------------
:osssssss+- OS: EndeavourOS Linux x86_64:+sssssssssso/. Host: Precision 3660
-/ossssssssssssso/. Kernel: 6.5.3-arch1-1-/+sssssssssssssssso+:
Uptime: 1 day, 57 mins-:/+sssssssssssssssssso+/. Packages: 1392 (pacman), 1 (dpkg)
.://osssssssssssssssssssso++- Shell: zsh 5.9 .://+ssssssssssssssssssssssso++: Resolution: 2560x1440, 2560x1440, 2560x1440 .:///ossssssssssssssssssssssssso++: WM: i3:////ssssssssssssssssssssssssssso+++. Theme: Adwaita [GTK2], Arc-Darker [GTK3]
-////+ssssssssssssssssssssssssssso++++- Icons: Adwaita [GTK2], Qogir [GTK3]..-+oosssssssssssssssssssssssso+++++/
Terminal: WezTerm ./++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++/:. CPU: 13th Gen Intel i9-13900 (32) @ 5.300GHz:::::::::::::::::::::::::------`` GPU: NVIDIA T400 4GB
Memory: 9375MiB / 63992MiB
My home desktop is pretty similar but I am using an AMD 5950X at home same number of cores. The rest is pretty much identical. Why it works at home and not here I have no idea...
vivaldi-stable --version
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.48 stable
novatechencryption on main via v1.21.1
In both cases this is my version. The symptom is simple any time I need a system file dialogue on any screen that requires it vivaldi at work does not display the file dialogue...at home it works great.
@christopherpfair
Hi, please edit your post, select your list and use </> button to make the thread readable.
Cheers, mib
@christopherpfair OP was using a Wayland compositor, you are using i3 on Xorg, but anyway...
maybe the file chooser opens (or you have moved it accidentally) in a new workspace of yours and you haven't noticed it?
christopherpfair
I am 100% sure that neither of those is happening to me. I have almost the same setup (3 monitors and i3) and have run vivaldi on this machine in both I3 and using xfce4 (they do not show up in either situation). The dialogues are not hidden behind anything, they are simply not showing up at all. I just double-checked again, the dialogue simply does not show up at all. AND it shows up fine when I run vivaldi at home. I am reporting it simply because I think Vivaldi is the best thing since sliced bread and I am not happy about using another browser JUST to use file dialogues......(which is what I am doing now). Looking for a solution to this I can see that this has sporadically occurred since at least 2019. I will keep using Vivaldi, BUT IT IS HAPPENING.
@christopherpfair
Hi, did you check @Nekros solution above?
I cant really compare using KDE.
Cheers, mib
@christopherpfair Try removing
kdialog.
sudo pacman -Rn kdialog