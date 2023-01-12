I am 100% sure that neither of those is happening to me. I have almost the same setup (3 monitors and i3) and have run vivaldi on this machine in both I3 and using xfce4 (they do not show up in either situation). The dialogues are not hidden behind anything, they are simply not showing up at all. I just double-checked again, the dialogue simply does not show up at all. AND it shows up fine when I run vivaldi at home. I am reporting it simply because I think Vivaldi is the best thing since sliced bread and I am not happy about using another browser JUST to use file dialogues......(which is what I am doing now). Looking for a solution to this I can see that this has sporadically occurred since at least 2019. I will keep using Vivaldi, BUT IT IS HAPPENING.