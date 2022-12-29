@AryanDevasagayaum You should see the same issue in Chrome and other Chromium based browsers. Maybe if you tested with an old version of Chrome it would still work.

The problem is caused by Google Docs putting everything in a canvas element for Chromium browsers. Because it isn't a real image in the HTML structure, no dark mode extension will be able to isolate the images and prevent them from being inverted.

You can see the issue mentioned here: https://github.com/darkreader/darkreader/issues/8730

In Firefox, Google Docs serves the older non-canvas structure, so dark mode extensions work properly. This provides an opportunity. I tried changing the User-Agent String in Vivaldi's devTools to Firefox's string and Google Docs gave me the non-canvas HTML structure

So you can use some User-Agent switcher extension to get Google Docs to serve you the version compatible with dark mode extensions, but this could break at any time. Google could decide to serve Firefox the same version as on Chromium and Firefox could patch something in their implementation of canvases or whatever Google found wasn't compatible with their new structure.

While not a real long term solution, it should get it working for now. And try to only change the Firefox User-Agent String on Google Docs to prevent sites breaking and avoid tricking the few sites that get the real Vivaldi string (for most sites Vivaldi impersonates Chrome) into thinking you are using Firefox.