When trying to select a part of the URL in address field using mouse down + horizontal movement, I end up dragging something instead (when I drop it, a new tab opens with the same URL, if it matters).

If I want to really select the text, I have to click on the address field, then click again to deselect the text but not too fast, not to trigger double click, and only after that I can select a part of the text.

I disabled "Select Address on Activation" to see if there is a difference, turned out it doesn't work or works occasionally, mostly I get the text pre-selected anyway.

My Vivaldi has the latest update - 5.6.2867.50 (Stable channel) (64 bit).

I tested these thing in Vivaldi 5.5.2805.32, everything was perfect and smooth.

Really sorry to say this: Maybe behind the scene this newly written Address Field has some improvements over the old one but having this kind of issues (also this one) in the stable release makes me not just feel no improvements but feel like it's a failure.