Google Task not syncing properly with Vivaldi
-
wondersphere
So I managed to have Google Tasks showed up in Vivaldi Task & Calendar. However, i noticed some weird behaviors with the task.
- Task created online using Google Task are shown in Vivaldi, but marking it as complete from Vivaldi does not update the status in Google Task. Marking them as complete from Google Task however, will create a second entry in Vivaldi calendar that is marked as complete. The original incomplete entry is still there. (see Test Task 2 in screenshots below)
- Task created from Vivaldi (Vivaldi enforces a task to have a due time) are pushed to Google Task, however, Google Task will create it without a due time, which in turn will cause Vivaldi Calendar to think it's a separate task and recreate the task again. So in Vivaldi I'll have 2 entries for the same task, one with a due time (created locally) and another without a due time (pushed from Google Task). There's still only 1 entry in Google Task, though. (see Test Task in screenshots below)
I know tasks in Vivaldi is still a work in progress, but I wonder if this is an isolated issue or if others also encounter the same issue.
This is what I end up with in Vivaldi:
And this is what's in Google Task:
Edit: added some pictures
-
gustavospr
@wondersphere I'm having the same problem, and doing some tests, I ended up identifying a few more :
- The creation of the vivaldi calender task list is not creating the task list on google tasks ;
- Tasks marked as completed from the vivaldi are being recreated with a date that I finish well before when I should or did not have. 2763 days, at least in my case.
- I can't change the color of the calendars.
-
RiveDroite Supporters Ambassador
Hmm I just tested and it seems to be working fine for me. I mark it as complete, then check in a different browser and it's marked as complete there as well.
-
tortoise10h
I have the same problem. Marking tasks as complete in Vivaldi doesn't sync the status to google calendar, but vice versa works
-
lazymonkey2
I have the problem of duplicated tasks created by vivaldi.
This is on version 6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel) (64-bit) and windows 10.
Is there a workaround?
Thanks.