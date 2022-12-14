So I managed to have Google Tasks showed up in Vivaldi Task & Calendar. However, i noticed some weird behaviors with the task.

Task created online using Google Task are shown in Vivaldi, but marking it as complete from Vivaldi does not update the status in Google Task. Marking them as complete from Google Task however, will create a second entry in Vivaldi calendar that is marked as complete. The original incomplete entry is still there. (see Test Task 2 in screenshots below)

Task created from Vivaldi (Vivaldi enforces a task to have a due time) are pushed to Google Task, however, Google Task will create it without a due time, which in turn will cause Vivaldi Calendar to think it's a separate task and recreate the task again. So in Vivaldi I'll have 2 entries for the same task, one with a due time (created locally) and another without a due time (pushed from Google Task). There's still only 1 entry in Google Task, though. (see Test Task in screenshots below)

I know tasks in Vivaldi is still a work in progress, but I wonder if this is an isolated issue or if others also encounter the same issue.

This is what I end up with in Vivaldi:



And this is what's in Google Task:



Edit: added some pictures