How to install Vivaldi for all users not on system partition
-
I don't know why, but in the installer there's no longer an option to install Vivaldi for all users on other than system partition.
I want to install it in D:\Program Files. How can I do it?
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Gregor Hi - I know, they removed the ability to change the install location for All Users some time ago. It's really bad IMO - being able to choose install location for a program is critical.
I reported an issue as well:
(VB-91028) Installer does not allow choosing install location for All Users install
I install all software to
D:- fortunately I had it installed there for years already so I've not had to deal with moving it (so far).
I'm guessing it might be possible to copy the install elsewhere, uninstall and add the registry entries to point to the correct location. But a PITA...
I don't know if there's any command line arguments to choose the install location.
-
@Pathduck This is so stupid. I can't install Vivaldi on new pc because of this
I'll create similar bug report, maybe it'll get higher priority.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Gregor Just ask on the bug status thread, and the insiders can ping the developers.
-
@Gregor May be the installer does not allow other locations.
The program folders are defined by Windows. See system variables:
ProgramFiles=C:\Program Files
ProgramFiles(x86)=C:\Program Files (x86)
ProgramW6432=C:\Program Files
Microsoft does not advises to change the program folders, but you can (experimental): https://www.thewindowsclub.com/change-default-program-files-directory-windows
-
@Gregor Workaround
- Create folder
D:\Program Files\Vivaldi
- Open cmd.exe
- Set a Junction from D:\Program Files\Vivaldi to C:\Program Files\Vivaldi with mklink.
mklink /J "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi" "D:\Program Files\Vivaldi"
Now you can install to D:\
- Create folder
-
But why it was changed? For all these years there was no problem with this and now is?
-
@Gregor I will ask internally.
I only know at some time years ago (i do not remember) they switched the installer program.
-
derDay Supporters
@Gregor said:
I'll create similar bug report, maybe it'll get higher priority.
your bugreport is marked as a duplicate and closed, so I didn't think, that the problem get a higher priority
-
I miss installation the ability to set a target program folder, too. I install most of my programs to drive P:\
My workaround: for each user run Vivaldi Installer → Advanced → Install for User
-
@DoctorG said in How to install Vivaldi for all users not on system partition:
Microsoft does not advises to change the program folders, but you can (experimental): https://www.thewindowsclub.com/change-default-program-files-directory-windows
This article only talks about how to change the default installation path for programs. Microsoft's advise means nothing. I've installed dozens of programs over the years in a changed registry values for default location and had no issues. The problem now is that in order to install Vivaldi elsewhere, you NEED to make these registry changes to the default location. It was ok when the installer had the system partition set by default and you could change it if you wanted. Now you have to make workarounds which is stupid and THIS is unsafe.
I want to install programs this way for security, order and convenience reasons.
@DoctorG said in How to install Vivaldi for all users not on system partition:
@Gregor I will ask internally.
I only know at some time years ago (i do not remember) they switched the installer program.
The last installer with this possibility was 5.2.2623.48 so it was probably changed in May this year.
And this is my workaround - installing 5.2.2623.48 and updating to the newest v.
@derDay said in How to install Vivaldi for all users not on system partition:
your bugreport is marked as a duplicate and closed, so I didn't think, that the problem get a higher priority
I don't know, I received this e-mail:
"We were able to reproduce the issue. The developers will look into it and if they have a fix, we’ll send you an automated update via email once the fix is released in the Stable version of Vivaldi."
-
@Gregor said in How to install Vivaldi for all users not on system partition:
I don't know, I received this e-mail:
"We were able to reproduce the issue. The developers will look into it and if they have a fix, we’ll send you an automated update via email once the fix is released in the Stable version of Vivaldi."
Which VB-xxxxxx bug number is this?
-
@DoctorG 93745
-
@Gregor Yes, the bug is: Confirmed.
-
SylwesterZ
Bug is confirmed, but when it will be fixed? It is almost two years after the report, and still waiting for fix.
-
@SylwesterZ Nobody cares. Just use my workaround.
-
I use a junction for those program installers which have no option to change destination path.
But i can understand that users want a installer with more freedom.