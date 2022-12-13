@DoctorG said in How to install Vivaldi for all users not on system partition:

Microsoft does not advises to change the program folders, but you can (experimental): https://www.thewindowsclub.com/change-default-program-files-directory-windows

This article only talks about how to change the default installation path for programs. Microsoft's advise means nothing. I've installed dozens of programs over the years in a changed registry values for default location and had no issues. The problem now is that in order to install Vivaldi elsewhere, you NEED to make these registry changes to the default location. It was ok when the installer had the system partition set by default and you could change it if you wanted. Now you have to make workarounds which is stupid and THIS is unsafe.

I want to install programs this way for security, order and convenience reasons.

@Gregor I will ask internally.

I only know at some time years ago (i do not remember) they switched the installer program.

The last installer with this possibility was 5.2.2623.48 so it was probably changed in May this year.

And this is my workaround - installing 5.2.2623.48 and updating to the newest v.

your bugreport is marked as a duplicate and closed, so I didn't think, that the problem get a higher priority

I don't know, I received this e-mail:

"We were able to reproduce the issue. The developers will look into it and if they have a fix, we’ll send you an automated update via email once the fix is released in the Stable version of Vivaldi."