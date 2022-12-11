Passkey security
The recent announcement that the Chrome browser will support Passkey is widely covered in tech news. This is an important security development. I of course prefer to use Vivaldi on my phone, tablet, and PCs. So I need to ask, will Vivaldi be supporting Passkey and if so when?
@about1bob The web team is working on Two Factor Auth/FIDO at this time.
@DoctorG When can we expect 2FA?
@DoctorG Okay, thank you.
@gerst WIR (when it is ready), we (webteam and testers) do not give timeline.
@DoctorG Hi, I see 1Password will allow saving and filling passkeys in the browser starting some time in June. Has the status of Vivaldi's own implementation changed since your last post? And if you can say, I'm curious whether this is simply a matter of Chrome support, or whether Vivaldi must also do something to enable use of passkeys.
Thanks!
@Judmarc FIDO is working now after you enabled 2FA at https://login.vivaldi.net/profile/me
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/two-factor-authentication/
I have not checked passkey yet.
But ping me after some days, i will ask internally.
Hi @DoctorG , pinging back to see if you have found anything more on passkey status.
Thanks again!
@Judmarc I have no information.
@DoctorG Thanks for the status, appreciate it. Will wait and see what the developers bring us.
@Judmarc I guess that passkey feature will come next (no timeline).
Google are adding more passkey support for chrome and their other devices. Right now I think it requires a Google account to work. But I suspect when it is finally released vivaldi will be able to start working on it.
Hello @DoctorG
This thread is quite old, but I would like to know when Vivaldi password manager supports storing passkey.
Thank you in advance.
@maruume said in Passkey security:
I would like to know when Vivaldi password manager supports storing passkey.
When it is implemented/ready. We do not give a timeline.