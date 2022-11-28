@krv1 Somehow you have Vivaldi constantly want to open another app on your system. Under normal circumstances this is normal. Example when I grab a torrent from a site that isn't configured correctly I'll get that popup asking me if I want to open a app. My suggestion is you run Vivaldi from a clean profile. No extensions, no bookmarks, just as it was the first time you installed it and launched it. I believe you won't be seeing that message. Then you can go back to your normal profile and disable each extension you have added and reenable them one by one restarting the browser each time till you get that message again. The you should know which extension is causing the issue and possibly why.