Every time I open the browser, I get a dialog asking me to open xdg-open. I have seen many posts about this and have been waiting months for it to get fixed. Today I just updated Vivaldi and was dismayed to see that endlessly irritating dialog pop up AGAIN!
Can someone please explain why this is so hard to fix?
@krv1 Somehow you have Vivaldi constantly want to open another app on your system. Under normal circumstances this is normal. Example when I grab a torrent from a site that isn't configured correctly I'll get that popup asking me if I want to open a app. My suggestion is you run Vivaldi from a clean profile. No extensions, no bookmarks, just as it was the first time you installed it and launched it. I believe you won't be seeing that message. Then you can go back to your normal profile and disable each extension you have added and reenable them one by one restarting the browser each time till you get that message again. The you should know which extension is causing the issue and possibly why.
Ok, I only have one extension for Gnome (which came pre-installed in vivaldi) which I now disabled. When I restarted the xdg dialog was still there and said "a website wants to open this application," so I closed the 2 sites I had pinned. Now when I open vivaldi, the xdg dialog still pops up but closes automatically again after 2 seconds.
I made a new profile and it didn't happen there. I have seen several posts about this being a bug. Any ideas what else it could be?
@LocutusOfBorg Now I noticed that the dialag flashes for a few seconds when I open Vivaldi.com. Maybe it's tied to some vivaldi service in the browser?
MrKorbs Ambassador
I've dealt with something like when switching to Vivaldi on Linux, I ended up modifying the Desktop Entry file altogether and seems to be working.
Howerver, I did end up removing all actions like "New Window" and such, but this hasn't really affected me.
@MrKorbs That is one way to do it, but I use the other actions you have lost. I'm trying to find out what is sending the request for xdg-open but don't know where to look.
MrKorbs Ambassador
@krv1 I haven't really lost lost the actions, as keyboard shortcuts for these actions are still preset in Vivaldi itself.
I was never sure what caused the XDG issue.
I ran into this on my roommates machine and after running through all the suggestions I ended up removing all of Vivaldi, restarting, reinstalling Vivaldi and just rebuilding it for him. Haven't seen the behavior since.
@LocutusOfBorg This may be the solution finally. I'm surprised no one from Vivaldi has chimed in here. Could it be that nobody has any idea what is going on with this?
Check if your start page or new tab page has a special URL, i guess something like vivaldi:newtab or something else (invalid URL?) could cause call to xdg-open.
@DoctorG I'm not quite sure what you mean. Where should I check for special URL? Do you mean my speed dials?
When I open a new tab, I have set my speed dial page, and there is no call to xdg-open. It is only when I start vivaldi from closed.
Please clarify where I should look. Thanks.
@krv1 Which Settings → Tabs → New Tab Page?
Which Settings → General → Startup With?
You got it Doctor G!
"Startup With" I had "Startpage" checked but there was a checkbox with "extension" under (not checked). I'm pretty sure this was the default setting.
Homepage was on "Startpage"
So I changed the "Start Up With" and that didn't work, then I came back and "Start Up With" no longer had the "extension" option under it, so I selected it again, and now the problem is gone. The "extension" option under "Start Up With" (which is now gone) must have been what was calling xdg, even though there was no extension selected.
Thanks
Nice that you finally got it.
SmartManoj
Whenever I search python errors, this pop up shows as the error format contains colon. How to get rid of that?
I found a workaround which is "g search query"
@SmartManoj said in Open xdg-open?:
Whenever I search python errors, this pop up shows as the error format contains colon.
A known issue with Vivaldi address field search. It interprets some search terms with a colon as a domain.
Workaround: prepend the search nickname or
?.
I solved it like this: go in "Settings" at the bottom of the tabs page, restore the default values.Restart Vivaldi.