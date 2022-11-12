Pointer Lock API bug
The pointer lock API does not work properly anymore. I'm using Vivaldi 5.5.2805.44.
The escape key shows the mouse pointer if it is currently locked but it does not exit the pointer lock. The following demo prints "The pointer lock status is now locked" for every click on the demo after pressing escape. It should print "The pointer lock status is now unlocked" as soon as escape is pressed: https://mdn.github.io/dom-examples/pointer-lock/
Executing document.exitPointerLock() exits the pointer lock. A DOMException is thrown for every click after that: Uncaught (in promise) DOMException: Pointer is already locked.
But it should lock the pointer again.
@Rattyk Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Please read:
carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker
@Rattyk Must be a recent bug as it works fine on 5.5.2805.30
DoctorG Ambassador
@Rattyk VB-92968 "Pointer Lock API does not work properly anymore" - was Confirmed
I have same problem on mac (ver 6.5.3206.63), when will this problem be solved?
@fixiabis You are in luck!
The most recent version,
6.6.3271.45, has the fix for this bug.