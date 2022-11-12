The pointer lock API does not work properly anymore. I'm using Vivaldi 5.5.2805.44.

The escape key shows the mouse pointer if it is currently locked but it does not exit the pointer lock. The following demo prints "The pointer lock status is now locked" for every click on the demo after pressing escape. It should print "The pointer lock status is now unlocked" as soon as escape is pressed: https://mdn.github.io/dom-examples/pointer-lock/

Executing document.exitPointerLock() exits the pointer lock. A DOMException is thrown for every click after that: Uncaught (in promise) DOMException: Pointer is already locked.

But it should lock the pointer again.