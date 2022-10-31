Browser wanting to shut down when I use a screen capture and cannot cancel
-
While using Vivaldi, I attempted to capture the screen using TechSmith Snagit 2022. The following windows popped up and would not allow me to cancel the shutdown of Vivaldi. Only the OK button worked. The Cancel button would not respond.
A picture has been attached to this email for your review.
Thank you,
Charles
-
Pesala Ambassador
@cloparr There is no default shortcut key for exit. Your program may be sending Ctrl+W or Ctrl+F4 to Vivaldi.
Vivaldi has its own built-in screen capture, but if you need more features, third-party apps are best.
-
-
@cloparr as a test you could disable the two exit settings (there you'll also see if there is shortcut associated to such operation: