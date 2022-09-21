This problem is entirely of ASUS's own making.

Aug 9 the entire asus.com domain was added the the Chromium 106 HSTS pinning list, presumably after a request from Asus.

This pinning naturally includes the router.asus.com hostname, and all HTTP requests to it will be forcibly changed to HTTPS requests. I don't know if they could have excluded the hostname, but if that was possible, it wasn't done.

Only trusted certificates can be used on the router after enabling HTTPS on it (which is going to be a hassle few are going to try)

It is probably too late to fix it from Google/Chromium's side, so Asus is likely the only ones that can fix it, by migrating all routers to a new hostname in a different domain using a firmware update.

In the meantime, you will probably need to use the IP address for all access to the router.

Note that this may also happen to any other router vendor that are using such convenience URLs