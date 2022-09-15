I have attempted several times to set up and use an Apple iCloud account within Vivaldi Mail. Several thousand emails are indexed and then, BANG! I get the message:

IMAP connection encountered an error! Failed indexing - Error: Unexpected char at position 301

Vivaldi is only able to index back to a certain date, certain email (though I cannot confirm this email is responsible for making the index fall over). This is an IMAP account which I have successfully accessed via Apple Mail, MS Outlook (Mac and WIN), and Thunderbird (Mac, Win and Linux) over many years.

I am extremely familiar with the account settings - that is not the problem.

I have set up access via Outlook on yet one more computer - just to verify there are no issues with the account, and... there are no issues with the account.

On each deletion and re-creation of this particular IMAP account in Vivadi Mail, once the failure occurs, Vivaldi stops importing any new mail into that account. I can take the account offline then bring it back online, and the latest mail will be visible. But the indexing will have stopped again at that same historical point, the error messaging will begin to flash, and no new mail will be retreived.

I assume the position number in the error message (in my case: 301) is referring to the 301st character in whatever message is being indexed when the error occurs. ???

I have deleted what I assume to be the offending message on my local machine running Vivaldi (it is an IMAP account, so the message still exists on the server). No joy. I have deleted messages both prior and post... no joy.

Does anyone have any insight into HOW to troubleshoot this error in an attempt to resolve it?